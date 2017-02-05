Advertisement

Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban

8:57 AM

WASHINGTON -- A federal appeals court denied early Sunday the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump's ban on accepting certain travelers and all refugees.The Trump administration appealed a temporary o



An integral part of Lake Charles history: Washington-Ryan family has had impact on city stretching back decades


19673126-jpg
8:34 AM

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of historical pieces in honor of the 150th anniversary of Lake Charles.

There are few parts of Lake Charles history that the Washington-Ryan family has failed to impact.

Local schools, churches, buildings, neighborhoods, businesses — all have ...

Trump lashes out a federal judge over ruling on travel ban


19669393-jpg
9:54 AM

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President Donald Trump lashed out Saturday at "this so-called judge" who put a nationwide hold on his executive order denying entry to the U.S. to refugees and people from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The ruling set in motion another weekend of confusion and chaos around ...

Flood victims can comment in person on state recovery plans


Louisiana-Flooding-Public-Comment
9:53 AM

BATON ROUGE -- Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration is holding public meetings for victims of the March and August floods to comment on the governor's plans for spending $1.2 billion in federal rebuilding aid.

The first public meeting was held Friday in Lafayette Parish. Additional meetings are sch ...

News

Asked about Putin, Trump says US isn't 'so innocent'

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said he respects Vladimir Putin, and when an interviewer called the Russian leader "a killer," Trump said the United States has many of them.

"What do you think? Our country's so innocent?" he told Fox's Bill O'Reilly in an excerpt released by the network. The president's interview was t ...

Sports

19676101-jpg

A $1.1 million bet, and a lot of happy bookies in Vegas

A bettor using his phone app put $1.1 million on the Atlanta Falcons plus 3 points in the Super Bowl, part of an influx of money that could make Sunday a record day in Las Vegas sports books. Sports books around the city said betting was strong leading up to the game, with a good chance the action will top the record $132.5 ...

Business

VW-logo

VW likely to win global sales crown as Toyota growth slows

TOKYO -- Volkswagen can in all likelihood claim the title of world's biggest automaker for the first time.

Toyota reported Monday that it sold 10.175 million vehicles worldwide in 2016, fewer than Volkswagen's 10.31 million.

The only contender left is General Motors Co., which is unlikely to come near VW's number because sa ...

Scene

Play of George Orwell's '1984' coming to Broadway this year

NEW YORK -- A new British stage adaptation of George Orwell's chilling dystopic novel "1984" is coming to an America where issues of "newspeak" and surveillance are quite relevant.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Scott Rudin said Thursday that the play will open in June at the Hudson Theatre. Nominated for an Olivier Award, it ...

Opinion

Budget-compromise-essential

Budget compromise essential

Gov. John Bel Edwards has called a 10-day legislative special session beginning Feb. 13 that he insists is necessary to close a $304 million mid-year budget deficit. Members of the Republican leadership in the House continue to insist the session isn’t necessary, and an audit of the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH ...






