Advertisement

American Press

Saturday, January 21, 2017
Southwest Louisiana ,
Trump-Nominations-Banter

In opening act, Trump's light side on display with lawmakers

3:04 PM

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump turned on the charm with congressional leaders as they witnessed him nominating his Cabinet.

"Where's the health care bill?" Trump joked during his first official act as president.

Seated at a desk in an ornate room steps from the Senate floor, Trump the showman emerged, giving running commentary as he went. He joshed about his proposed repeal of President Barack Obama's health care law as he signed legislation granting a special waiver so James Mattis can be ...



Trump signs first bill and actions as president


Trump-Inauguration-Day-One
3:03 PM

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Friday quickly claimed the mantle of the White House, signing legislation allowing retired Gen. James Mattis to serve as his defense secretary, as well as the nomination papers for his Cabinet choices.

Less than an hour after wrapping up his inaugural address, ...

'Miracle underway': Rescuers pull out avalanche survivors


19560975-jpg
2:23 PM

FARINDOLA, Italy -- With cheers of joy, rescue crews pulled survivors from the debris of an avalanche-crushed hotel in central Italy on Friday, boosting spirits two days after the massive snow slide buried some 30 people at the resort. At least two children were among the 10 people found alive.

The ...

Promises, pomp and protests as Trump sworn in


19561141-jpg
2:00 PM

WASHINGTON -- Pledging to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a deeply divided nation and ushering in an unpredictable era in Washington. His victory gives Republicans control of the White House f ...

News

Trump-Inauguration-Crowd-Size

Trump draws far smaller inaugural crowd than Obama

WASHINGTON -- Far fewer people attended President Donald Trump's inauguration Friday than his predecessor's swearing-in eight years ago.

Photos of the National Mall from President Barack Obama's inauguration in January 2009 show a teeming crowd stretching from the West Front of the U.S. Capitol all the way to the Washington ...

Sports

McNeeseSFA1

'Mentally we weren't there': Mistake-prone Cowboys lose, 78-65, to Northwestern State

Unaware exactly where he was on the court, Jarren Greenwood readied himself for a 3-point shot in the far corner, squaring his shoulders toward the Burton Coliseum goal. Milliseconds later, a whistle blew. Greenwood’s right foot was touching the out-of-bounds line — one of 11 first-half turnovers. It was the ...

Business

Sasol-tanks

Parish awaiting Sasol money

Nearly two years after breaking ground on its $11 billion petrochemical facility in Westlake, Sasol has yet to pay the parish its development permit fee, a fee that’s usually paid within a few months after the start of construction.

Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said other companies that have built projects in the p ...

Scene

19559900-jpg

Melania Trump wears sky-blue cashmere Ralph Lauren ensemble

First lady Melania Trump wore a sky-blue cashmere jacket and mock turtleneck dress by Ralph Lauren, the brand that designed so many Hillary Clinton pantsuits, on Inauguration Day.

"It was important to us to uphold and celebrate the tradition of creating iconic American style for this moment," the Lauren corporation said in ...

Opinion

Ed-Inauguration

Inauguration day a special day

At noon today, Jan. 20, President-elect Donald J. Trump will become President Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of these United States.

This day, Inauguration Day, is both a legal day for the swearing in of the new president at noon, and a traditional day for the celebration of a peaceful transfer of power from one presid ...






Top Ads

APPLICATIONS BEING accepted for a part time receptionist from 12:30-5pm Mon ... More Details
RESTAURANT CALLA is now hiring experienced cooks. We offer industry competi ... More Details
CAREGIVER NEEDED for senior citizen. Must be able to take blood pressure, p ... More Details
ARG PAINTING Doors, trim, hang cabinets, sheet rock repair, painting inside ... More Details
FULL TIME experienced help needed in child care center. Apply in person 12- ... More Details
MAINTENANCE HELPER full time. Must have skills in various apartment mainten ... More Details
DRIVER/WAREHOUSE Helper needed at Butler Furniture, 5200 Hwy 90 East, Lake ... More Details
CURRENTLY HIRING experianced cooking staff. Must be dependab ... More Details
HOUSE LEVELING/ Lifting/Foundation Repair. Laser level accuracy! licensed, ... More Details
OPEN POSITIONS: Admin -IT Support CMACardiovascular Specialists CMAFamily P ... More Details
ZONED COMMERICAL/previously as a Daycare. Currently a residence 3/2, 2 bonu ... More Details
BUNDICK LAKE - Vinyl siding 2 bed 2 bath. Living room overlooking lake. Sle ... More Details
WESTLAKE3/1.5 home on lot and 1/2 with 30x50 metal shop. Home has been nice ... More Details
CLEARED: 48 ACRES pasture land. East Beauregard area. $3500 per acre. Wayne ... More Details
A 4/2 EXECUTIVE 2756&apos; living, landscaped, dining room, leathered g ... More Details
OWNER FINANCE. 8 acres north of Sulphur, $700 down, 337-625-0504. More Details
FOR SALE by owner. 929 Green Road, Lake Charles, LA (Moss Bluff) on 1.5 acr ... More Details
A 24 ACRES in LeBlanc, LA. Large live oaks on cleared lot, 2 acre pond, 12 ... More Details
LOTS 75X140 NOT in flood zone, $3000/lot, Oberlin 15 minutes to Coushatta C ... More Details
BEAUTIFUL ACADIAN North Sulphur, 1312 Kingfisher Lane situated on 1 acre, i ... More Details
03 LONG TRACTOR 480, 48 horse, 500 hours, 6&apos; bush hog, $5800, 274- ... More Details
CRAFTSMAN 10" RADIAL arm saw. Still in box. $700. Call 853-7700 More Details
DOORS, WINDOWS & More by Vanicor 2625 Hwy 397 dennis.vanicor @yahoo.com ... More Details
LIKE NEW Kubota L3200DT 4 wheel tractor with gear transfold. Fully loaded p ... More Details
SALON CLOSING. Equipment for sale. Call for details. 802-2889. More Details
FOR SALE 2 Kicker Solo-Baric L5 15 with speaker box. 1 Brutus 2000 watt amp ... More Details
FIREWOOD FOR Sale. Will Deliver. Seasoned, Call John 884-2197. More Details
SHIPPING CONTAINERS, cargo worthy $1995. The Container Guys, Sulphur 602-84 ... More Details
AMISH MISSION style High Back Slat Sofa along with matching Heartland Slat ... More Details
ASSORTMENT OF interior and exterior doors, outside air conditioner units 3 ... More Details
AFFORDABLE HOUSE cleaner Professional home and commercial cleaner. 10 ye ... More Details
IN HOME childcare in Sulphur. $110/week. Please call 337-626-2243. More Details
FOUR-M VETERANS Appliance Repair. All major brands and models. Buy/sell app ... More Details
ACE CONSTRUCTION roofing, drywall, remodels, kitchen cabinets, floors, free ... More Details
HHHROOFING25 years experience. Call 337-452-0146. More Details
CARPENTER/PAINTER 38 years. Repairs, decks, covers 853-4846. More Details
A 1 STOP Construction and Leveling. All your home improvement needs. Painti ... More Details
A BUDGET Concrete work. You name it - We do it! 529-2090 More Details
C J ENTERPRISES Residential and Commercial Handyman. Licensed/insured. 474 ... More Details
JOURNEYMAN ROOFER specializing in roof repairs, 45 years experience. Hone ... More Details
See All Classifieds

Copyright © 2017 American Press

Privacy Policies: American Press