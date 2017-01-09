Advertisement

Monday, January 09, 2017
Southwest Louisiana ,
Trump son-in-law Kushner to take senior White House role

1:15 PM

NEW YORK -- President-elect Donald Trump's influential son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will join the White House as a senior adviser, according to two people briefed on the decision. He's taking a broad role that could give him sway over both domestic and



Westlake American Legion Post home to get improvements


12:26 PM

The William A. “Bill” Guillory American Legion Post 370 home in Westlake will soon get a face-lift courtesy of a grant from The Home Depot. The company, in partnership with The Home Depot Foundation and the associate-led volunteer force Team Depot, has worked to improve the lives of mili ...

Sulphur police-involved pursuit ends in crash


12:05 PM

A Sulphur police-involved vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Monday on Pete Manena Road.
Chief Lewis Coats said a K9 officer conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 10 and PPG Drive was led on a high-speed chase which ultimately resulted in a crash just west of 210.
Coasts said the driver ran from th ...

Valero shooting suspect arrested


11:02 AM

Lake Charles police have arrested a man accused in the Jan. 2 shooting at a Valero gas station.

Senior Cpl. Larry Moss said Donavon Dellafosse, 2305 17th St., was identified by Cpl. David Bray during a traffic stop Friday in the 2200 block of La. 14.

Moss said Dellafosse is accused of shooting som ...

Businessman loses round in gilded-cage bid

NEW YORK -- Dan Zhong's two-story home in Livingston, New Jersey, is unremarkable by suburban standards, but the businessman's lawyers have told a judge he is willing to pay $144,000 per month to turn the place into a private jail where he can comfortably await trial on charges he exploited immigrant Chinese laborers.

His p ...

Steelers assistant coach accused of assault hours after win

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pro Bowl linebacker and current Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was charged early Monday with assaulting a doorman at a bar and a police officer who intervened hours after the team's wild card win over the Miami Dolphins. The altercation happened at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, following the ...

Toyota is latest Trump target over Mexico production plans

DETROIT -- President-elect Donald Trump has trained his sights on Toyota in his latest effort to badger a company into building its products in the U.S. rather than Mexico.

Trump tweeted Thursday that the Japanese automaker plans to build a factory in Baja, Mexico, to build the compact Corolla. He warned the company to buil ...

Trump, McCain weigh in on Meryl Streep's Globes speech

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Meryl Streep's acceptance speech after receiving a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes turned out to be the opening volley in a war of words with President-elect Donald Trump.

The actress never mentioned Trump by name, but it was clear who her target was in pointedly saying that a p ...

McNeese thrived under Williams

McNeese State University President Philip Williams announced last week that he will retire June 30, ending a seven-year run at the helm.

It’s a big loss for the university as it has continued to thrive despite continued yearly cuts in funding. During his tenure, he has kept his focus on student development and improvi ...






