CANCUN, Mexico -- A shooting attack at an electronic music festival resulted in the deaths of at least five people and left 15 injured Monday at a nightclub at Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. outside the Blue Parrot nightclub, which was hosting an event that was part of the BPM electronic music festival.

The government of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo, where Playa del Carmen is located, said four men were sh ...