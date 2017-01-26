Advertisement

American Press

Thursday, January 26, 2017
Southwest Louisiana ,
Mexico-Trump

Official: Mexico's president 'considering' scrapping US trip

4:49 PM

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's president is "considering" canceling next week's visit to Washington following President Donald Trump's order to begin construction of a wall between the two countries, a senior official said Wednesday.

The decision to rethink the visit comes amid growing outrage in Mexico, and a sense among many that President Enrique Pena Nieto has been too weak in the face of Trump's tough policy stance.

The official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on c ...



Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says


19600439-jpg
2:26 PM

NEW YORK -- Mary Tyler Moore, the star of two of TV's best-loved sitcoms, has died.

Her publicist, Mara Buxbaum, says Moore died with her husband and friends nearby. She was 80.

Moore gained fame in the 1960s as the frazzled wife Laura Petrie on "The Dick Van Dyke Show." In the 1970s, she created on ...

Trump draft order could lead to new CIA-run 'black sites'


19600251-jpg
1:28 PM

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration is readying a sweeping review of how America conducts the war on terror, including possible resumption of banned interrogation methods and reopening CIA-run "black site" prisons outside the United States, according to a draft executive order obtained by The Ass ...

Trump moving forward with border wall, weighs refugee cuts


19600031-jpg
12:35 PM

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump will use his executive authority Wednesday to jumpstart construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, one of his signature campaign promises. He is also expected to target so-called sanctuary cities and potentially restrict the flow of refugees to the United States, ...

News

Special budget-rebalancing session comes with a price tag

BATON ROUGE -- Louisiana lawmakers resistant to the idea of a deficit-closing special session have raised concerns about paying for the Legislature's return to Baton Rouge amid continuing shortfalls. But the actual cost of such a gathering isn't certain.

House Clerk Alfred "Butch" Speer said a rough estimate of the cost for ...

Sports

Welsh extends win streak to seven

KINDER — There was a non-stop, deafening roar in the gym Kinder High School Tuesday night as District 4-2A archrivals Kinder and Welsh battled to the final second for control of the district. Kinder led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but Welsh rallied in the second half to pull off a 57-54 win. “Like ...

Business

Sasol-tanks

Parish awaiting Sasol money

Nearly two years after breaking ground on its $11 billion petrochemical facility in Westlake, Sasol has yet to pay the parish its development permit fee, a fee that’s usually paid within a few months after the start of construction.

Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said other companies that have built projects in the p ...

Scene

'SNL' writer suspended for tweet about Barron Trump

NEW YORK -- A "Saturday Night Live" writer has been suspended indefinitely after tweeting a poorly received joke about Donald Trump's 10-year-old youngest son, Barron.

A person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly told The Associated Press that Katie Rich was suspended immediately after writing a ...

Opinion

Do-Not-Call-registry2017-01-24T14-47-11

Reduce annoying telemarketing calls

If you are receiving annoying robocalls and telemarketing calls and would like to reduce them, you might want to sign up on the Federal Trade Commission’s National Do Not Call Registry.

According to the FTC, most legitimate companies don’t call if your number is on the Registry. If a company is ignoring the Regi ...






Top Ads

FULL TIME experienced help needed in child care center. Apply in person 12- ... More Details
CAREGIVERS NEEDED for disabled individuals in Lake Charles, Iowa, Sulphur, ... More Details
ARG PAINTING Doors, trim, hang cabinets, sheet rock repair, painting inside ... More Details
MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN needed part time (20 hrs) for apartment complex in V ... More Details
HHHSalespeopleNeeded at Lake CharlesPre-Owned Superstore Apply in person a ... More Details
PRIME CUTTERY taking applications for Butcher. Full time or part time. No e ... More Details
MOBILE MAINTENANCE Mechanic needed to support day-to-day maintenance and re ... More Details
NOW HIRING Bartenders and Cashiers must be able to work graveyard shift; dr ... More Details
NOW HIRING movers and packers. Apply in person at 4430 Eileen Street, Lake ... More Details
RESTAURANT CALLA is now hiring experienced cooks. We offer industry competi ... More Details
Open House2419 Doran, Moss Bluff, LA, Sunday 1-3pm or by appointment. Justi ... More Details
SULPHUR, BREAUX Lane, 50x146, city sewer and water, set up for mobile home, ... More Details
DUPLEX FOR Sale. Both 2/1, 2009 3rd Ave, $79,000, 526-5804. More Details
FOR SALE by owner. 736 Roberta Drive, Sulphur. 3/2 brick home, 1684 square& ... More Details
EXECUTIVE HOME on corner lot within The National Golf Cource of LA in Westl ... More Details
A 4000 SQUARE foot building located at 3701 5th Ave. Currently used as a gy ... More Details
CARLYSS 2/1 HOME on 2 cleared acres with large oak trees, $98,000, Ellender ... More Details
BEAUTIFUL TRACT great for investment, homesite, hunting, or development. Lo ... More Details
323 CLAIBORN A space maximum 24&apos;. Bills paid. $300. Vasseur 436-73 ... More Details
TEN ACRES of land on North Thunder Valley Road, Beauregard Parish. Will div ... More Details
BEAUTIFUL WOOD office desk, dryer, Wilson golf clubs, computer speakers, pl ... More Details
UNDERCOVER HEAVY duty bedcover. Nearly new. Fits late model GM full size pi ... More Details
FREE TO good home Labrador mix puppies, 9 weeks old, 337-853-3296. More Details
SOFA, LOVESEAT, chair, great condition, smoke free/pet free home, $200 sofa ... More Details
DOORS, WINDOWS & More by Vanicor 2625 Hwy 397 dennis.vanicor @yahoo.com ... More Details
FRENCH BALDWIN Acrosonic piano. $950 Call 309-9605 More Details
USED STOVES, refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers 302-1794 More Details
IOWA APPLIANCE LLC New and used appliance sales/service, A/C sales/service ... More Details
CRAFTSMAN 10" RADIAL arm saw. Still in box. $700. Call 853-7700 More Details
A FOUR-weight 6 foot angle blade $400; A 55 Ford tractor with 5 foot bush h ... More Details
IF YOU can name it, I can build it. Small or large jobs, 40 years e ... More Details
ACE CONSTRUCTION roofing, drywall, remodels, kitchen cabinets, floors, free ... More Details
HHHROOFING25 years experience. Call 337-452-0146. More Details
CARPENTER/PAINTER 38 years. Repairs, decks, covers 853-4846. More Details
A 1 STOP Construction and Leveling. All your home improvement needs. Painti ... More Details
C J ENTERPRISES Residential and Commercial Handyman. Licensed/insured. 474 ... More Details
JOURNEYMAN ROOFER specializing in roof repairs, 45 years experience. Hone ... More Details
METAL COVERINGS Carports &bull; patios &bull; RV covers &bull; ... More Details
See All Classifieds

Copyright © 2017 American Press

Privacy Policies: American Press