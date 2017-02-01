Advertisement

American Press

Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Southwest Louisiana ,
19647543-jpg

National security adviser puts Iran 'on notice'

1:53 PM

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's national security adviser says the administration is putting Iran "on notice" after it tested a ballistic missile.

Michael Flynn told reporters Wednesday that the Trump administration "condemns such actions by Iran that undermine security, prosperity and stability throughout and beyond the Middle East that puts American lives at risk."

He says "Iran is now feeling emboldened," criticizing the Obama administration for failing "to respond adequately."

Flynn s ...



2 Republicans say they oppose Education pick


Senate-Trump-Cabinet
1:51 PM

WASHINGTON -- Two Republican senators have announced their opposition to Betsy DeVos for education secretary.

Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska both say they cannot support DeVos, a wealthy Republican donor and school choice activist. Both said in Senate floor speeches W ...

Beyonce announces she's pregnant with twins on Instagram


19647516-jpg
1:23 PM

NEW YORK -- Blue Ivy is about to become a big sister — twice.

Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z, announced Wednesday on Instagram that the superstar singer is pregnant with twins.

"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two," said a statement signed "The Carters." The news ...

Senate panel, sans Democrats, approves Mnuchin for Treasury


19647124-jpg
1:02 PM

WASHINGTON -- A Senate panel, with no Democrats present, approved President Donald Trump's choice of financier Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary.

The approval Wednesday by the Senate Finance Committee came over objections from Democrats who boycotted the vote. They have criticized Mnuchin for his ...

News

19647823-jpg

House Dems want probe of intelligence chief's ties to Russia

WASHINGTON -- Top House Democrats are calling for an investigation of President Donald Trump's national security adviser over his ties to a Russian propaganda outlet.

They want the Pentagon to investigate whether Michael Flynn violated the Constitution by accepting payments from a government-controlled TV station in Russia. ...

Sports

Not-so-sweet performance: Sugar Bears win seventh straight

Seven minutes and 10 seconds remained in a miserable second quarter that sealed McNeese State’s 72-49 loss to Central Arkansas on Wednesday. Cowgirls senior guards Victoria Rachal and Amber Donnes operated, for once, at an advantage, running a 2-on-1 fast break down the Lake Charles Civic Center court off a rare Centr ...

Business

VW-logo

VW likely to win global sales crown as Toyota growth slows

TOKYO -- Volkswagen can in all likelihood claim the title of world's biggest automaker for the first time.

Toyota reported Monday that it sold 10.175 million vehicles worldwide in 2016, fewer than Volkswagen's 10.31 million.

The only contender left is General Motors Co., which is unlikely to come near VW's number because sa ...

Scene

19647516-jpg

Beyonce announces she's pregnant with twins on Instagram

NEW YORK -- Blue Ivy is about to become a big sister — twice.

Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z, announced Wednesday on Instagram that the superstar singer is pregnant with twins.

"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two," said a statement signed "The Carters." The news accompanied a photo of Be ...

Opinion

Cuba-trade

State continues its Cuban trade talks

Louisiana rice growers would be the major beneficiaries if the Cuban trade embargo ever ends, but that possibility is uncertain now that President Donald Trump has taken office. President Obama started normalizing relations with Cuba, but Trump has indicated he will slow that effort.

Many Cubans living in this country oppos ...






Top Ads

Rescue TechniciansBusiness HealthPartners is now hiring contractors to work ... More Details
HHHCertified NursingAssistant Classis being offered.Now acceptingapplicatio ... More Details
SUPER BOB&rsquo;s Lawn and Landscape, LLC seeks 8 temporary, full-time ... More Details
HHH SERVICE ADVISOR Full time position Benefits apply Apply in person atBi ... More Details
A 24 HOUR EXPERIENCED wrecker driver needed. Apply in person at Johnnie& ... More Details
HANDYMAN: COMBINED 52 years experience, please call Tracy 526-1529, Mike 52 ... More Details
Cajun&apos;s WharfTaking ApplicationsSecurity/Door Man Apply in person ... More Details
RECEPTIONIST NEEDED For Outpatient Physical Therapy Clinic. Some medical of ... More Details
NEEDED FULL Time Supervisor to work any shift for a contracted food service ... More Details
ELECTRICAL HANDY- MAN. Fans, lights, receptacles, etc. 474-5291 More Details
BY OWNER 121 Maple Lane, 4 miles south of DeRidder, 1 block off 171 South. ... More Details
MORTGAGE OFFERS! 100% financing available. Great Rates! 337-310-HOME ( ... More Details
NEWCONSTRUCTION Open House:Saturday 2/4; 1-4pm 126 Barbara Hill Drive, Ragl ... More Details
NOW SELLING Oak Grove. Homes starting in the $190,000. Ask about our Hometo ... More Details
CASH PAID! I buy land and small lots. Call 337-274-9452. More Details
FOR SALE by owner. 929 Green Road, Lake Charles, LA (Moss Bluff) on 1.5 acr ... More Details
NEW FRENCH Country, 22&apos; great room, gourmet kitchen, granite count ... More Details
WESTLAKE OPEN House 1419 Beech, Saturday 1-3pm, 6/3.5, 3500&apos;, 20x4 ... More Details
MOSS BLUFF: 2.5 acres, restricted subdivision, cleared. $52,500. 337-794-29 ... More Details
DUPLEX FOR Sale. Both 2/1, 2009 3rd Ave, $79,000, 526-5804. More Details
DOORS, WINDOWS & More by Vanicor 2625 Hwy 397 dennis.vanicor @yahoo.com ... More Details
FREE TO good home Labrador mix puppies, 9 weeks old, 337-853-3296. More Details
UNDERGROUND TEMPORARY pole, 4 months old $300, 540-8136 More Details
THREE ABOVE ground 5,000 gallon/day sewer treatment plants. $17,500/best of ... More Details
CATERPILLAR D5K2 dozer approximately 300 hours. Cab air conditioned with ro ... More Details
SHIPPING CONTAINERS, cargo worthy $1995. The Container Guys, Sulphur 602-84 ... More Details
FREE KITTEN 1.5 years old. All shots, neutered, declawed, litter trained. 3 ... More Details
USED FURNITURE king, queen, twin sets, sofas, loveseats, tables, chairs, 43 ... More Details
ADVANCE LAPTOP/ Tablet/Screen Repair. We can fix it! Free estimates. 337-43 ... More Details
BOUTIQUE LIQUIDATION: Jewelry, cosmetics and more! 2619 Aster Street, 337-8 ... More Details
FOUR-M VETERANS Appliance Repair. All major brands and models. Buy/sell app ... More Details
CONCRETE AND Foundation work - set up, pour and finish - house slabs, parki ... More Details
ACE CONSTRUCTION roofing, drywall, remodels, kitchen cabinets, floors, free ... More Details
C J ENTERPRISES Residential and Commercial Handyman. Licensed/insured. 474 ... More Details
LA ROOFING Shingles or Metal. All Carpentry/Repairs. Free Estimates. 496-89 ... More Details
IF YOU can name it, I can build it. Small or large jobs, 40 years e ... More Details
CARPENTER/PAINTER 38 years. Repairs, decks, covers 853-4846. More Details
A 1 STOP Construction and Leveling. All your home improvement needs. Painti ... More Details
JOURNEYMAN ROOFER specializing in roof repairs, 45 years experience. Hone ... More Details
METAL COVERINGS Carports &bull; patios &bull; RV covers &bull; ... More Details
See All Classifieds

Copyright © 2017 American Press

Privacy Policies: American Press