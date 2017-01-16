Advertisement

Monday, January 16, 2017
Southwest Louisiana ,
Police: 5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort

9:25 AM

CANCUN, Mexico -- A shooting attack at an electronic music festival resulted in the deaths of at least five people and left 15 injured Monday at a nightclub at Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. outside the Blue Parrot nightclub, which was hosting an event that was part of the BPM electronic music festival.

The government of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo, where Playa del Carmen is located, said four men were sh ...



LC MLK parade today


7:34 AM

The Lake Charles Martin Luther King parade will start at 11 a.m. today at the MLK Center on North Simmons Street. Parade lineup starts at 8:30 a.m. The parade rout goes from Simmons Street and turns right on Moeling, right on Prater, right on Fitzenreiter and right on Simmons and ends back at the ML ...

State Supreme Court set to hear arguments in LC pastor slaying


7:20 AM

Oral arguments in the Woodrow Karey, Jr. case are expected to be heard before the state Supreme Court on Jan. 23 — one day earlier than when it had been initially scheduled.

The hearing, which concerns Karey’s 2014 indictment for second-degree murder, will be held at the Louisiana State ...

Westlake High Assistant Principal Keith Waddell has balanced dual careers as an educator and a National Guardsman


9:03 AM

Meshing two careers may seem daunting to some, but Keith Waddell, assistant principal at Westlake High School, manages to make it work.

Not only is he an educator, but he also serves as an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, where he is joint director of military support with the Governor&rsquo ...

Women's march in DC an echo of the past

WASHINGTON -- Thousands of women take to the streets of Washington, demanding a greater voice for women in American political life as a new president takes power.

This will happen on Saturday, one day after the inauguration of Donald Trump.

This DID happen more than 100 years ago, one day before the inauguration of Woodrow ...

Strong second half can't carry Cowboys past Southeastern

HAMMOND -- The shots, for once, fell. Twenty minutes too late. McNeese State shot 53 percent in a sizzling second half, but the Southland’s worst shooting team was undone by a lackluster first half shooting display and incessant fouling in its third straight conference loss, 79-75, to Southeastern Louisiana on Su ...

Ford adds 816,000 vehicles to Takata air bag recall

DETROIT -- Ford is adding more than 816,000 vehicles in North America to the growing Takata air bag inflator recall.

The company says the latest callback covers the 2005-2009 and 2012 Mustang and the 2006-2009 and 2012 Ford Fusion, Lincoln Zephyr and Lincoln MKZ. Also included are the 2007-2009 Ford Ranger and Edge, the 200 ...

Inaugural concert to feature Toby Keith, Jennifer Holliday

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump's inaugural welcome concert next week will feature country star Toby Keith, singer Jennifer Holliday and actor Jon Voight, organizers announced Friday.

The names add some celebrity flavor to an inaugural lineup that so far has been noticeably short on star power, with organizers insisting that Tru ...

Honoring legacy of Martin Luther King

Today we honor slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy and what his message meant – and still means – to this country.

Though today’s holiday should remind us how far we’ve come, we should also take note of the challenges we face as we keep fighting for what is ri ...






