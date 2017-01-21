WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump turned on the charm with congressional leaders as they witnessed him nominating his Cabinet.

"Where's the health care bill?" Trump joked during his first official act as president.

Seated at a desk in an ornate room steps from the Senate floor, Trump the showman emerged, giving running commentary as he went. He joshed about his proposed repeal of President Barack Obama's health care law as he signed legislation granting a special waiver so James Mattis can be ...