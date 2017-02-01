Rescue TechniciansBusiness HealthPartners is now hiring contractors to work ... More Details
HHHCertified NursingAssistant Classis being offered.Now acceptingapplicatio ... More Details
SUPER BOB’s Lawn and Landscape, LLC seeks 8 temporary, full-time ... More Details
HHH SERVICE ADVISOR Full time position Benefits apply Apply in person atBi ... More Details
A 24 HOUR EXPERIENCED wrecker driver needed. Apply in person at Johnnie& ... More Details
HANDYMAN: COMBINED 52 years experience, please call Tracy 526-1529, Mike 52 ... More Details
Cajun's WharfTaking ApplicationsSecurity/Door Man
Apply in person ... More Details
RECEPTIONIST NEEDED For Outpatient Physical Therapy Clinic. Some medical of ... More Details
NEEDED FULL Time Supervisor to work any shift for a contracted food service ... More Details
ELECTRICAL HANDY- MAN. Fans, lights, receptacles, etc. 474-5291 More Details
BY OWNER 121 Maple Lane, 4 miles south of DeRidder, 1 block off 171 South. ... More Details
MORTGAGE OFFERS! 100% financing available. Great Rates! 337-310-HOME ( ... More Details
NEWCONSTRUCTION Open House:Saturday 2/4; 1-4pm 126 Barbara Hill Drive, Ragl ... More Details
NOW SELLING Oak Grove. Homes starting in the $190,000. Ask about our Hometo ... More Details
CASH PAID! I buy land and small lots. Call 337-274-9452. More Details
FOR SALE by owner. 929 Green Road, Lake Charles, LA (Moss Bluff) on 1.5 acr ... More Details
NEW FRENCH Country, 22' great room, gourmet kitchen, granite count ... More Details
WESTLAKE OPEN House 1419 Beech, Saturday 1-3pm, 6/3.5, 3500', 20x4 ... More Details
MOSS BLUFF: 2.5 acres, restricted subdivision, cleared. $52,500. 337-794-29 ... More Details
DUPLEX FOR Sale. Both 2/1, 2009 3rd Ave, $79,000, 526-5804. More Details
DOORS, WINDOWS & More by Vanicor 2625 Hwy 397 dennis.vanicor @yahoo.com ... More Details
FREE TO good home Labrador mix puppies, 9 weeks old, 337-853-3296. More Details
UNDERGROUND TEMPORARY pole, 4 months old $300, 540-8136 More Details
THREE ABOVE ground 5,000 gallon/day sewer treatment plants. $17,500/best of ... More Details
CATERPILLAR D5K2 dozer approximately 300 hours. Cab air conditioned with ro ... More Details
SHIPPING CONTAINERS, cargo worthy $1995. The Container Guys, Sulphur 602-84 ... More Details
FREE KITTEN 1.5 years old. All shots, neutered, declawed, litter trained. 3 ... More Details
USED FURNITURE king, queen, twin sets, sofas, loveseats, tables, chairs, 43 ... More Details
ADVANCE LAPTOP/ Tablet/Screen Repair. We can fix it! Free estimates. 337-43 ... More Details
BOUTIQUE LIQUIDATION: Jewelry, cosmetics and more! 2619 Aster Street, 337-8 ... More Details
FOUR-M VETERANS Appliance Repair. All major brands and models. Buy/sell app ... More Details
CONCRETE AND Foundation work - set up, pour and finish - house slabs, parki ... More Details
ACE CONSTRUCTION roofing, drywall, remodels, kitchen cabinets, floors, free ... More Details
C J ENTERPRISES Residential and Commercial Handyman. Licensed/insured. 474 ... More Details
LA ROOFING Shingles or Metal. All Carpentry/Repairs. Free Estimates. 496-89 ... More Details
IF YOU can name it, I can build it. Small or large jobs, 40 years e ... More Details
CARPENTER/PAINTER 38 years. Repairs, decks, covers 853-4846. More Details
A 1 STOP Construction and Leveling. All your home improvement needs. Painti ... More Details
JOURNEYMAN ROOFER specializing in roof repairs, 45 years experience. Hone ... More Details
METAL COVERINGS Carports • patios • RV covers • ... More Details