Friday, February 03, 2017
Trump moves to scale back financial regulations

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is taking his first steps aimed at scaling back financial services regulations, and the Republican-run Congress cast a vote early Friday signaling that it's eager to help.

The president signed an executive order that will direct the Treasury secretary to review a 2010 financial oversight law, which reshaped financial regulation after the 2008-09 financial crisis.

French leader: "No doubt" that Louvre attack was terror


PARIS -- A knife-wielding man shouting "Allahu akbar" attacked soldiers on patrol Friday near the Louvre Museum in Paris in what the French president called a terrorist attack. The soldiers first tried to fight off the attacker and then opened fire, shooting him five times.

US added a healthy 227K jobs last month; rate up to 4.8 pct.


WASHINGTON -- U.S. employers stepped up hiring last month, adding a healthy 227,000 jobs, and more Americans began looking for work, a sign that President Donald Trump has inherited a robust job market.

FACT CHECK: Conway cites 'massacre' that didn't happen


A top aide to President Donald Trump has cited a 2011 "massacre" in Kentucky that never happened as a reason why the administration's temporary ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations is necessary.

News

GOP, Dem combat vets in House plead for refugee exception

WASHINGTON -- A group of House lawmakers who are military veterans are pleading with President Donald Trump to grant exceptions to his refugee and immigration ban for people who risked their lives to aid U.S. forces in the terror fight.

Sports

McNeese places five on preseason All-Southland softball teams

McNeese State’s five leading hitters from last season’s conference championship team were named to the preseason All-Southland Conference teams the league announced Friday. Erika Piancastelli, Hailey Drew and Morgan Catron were all named to the first team while Marissa Taunton and Justyce McClain are on the s ...

Business

VW likely to win global sales crown as Toyota growth slows

TOKYO -- Volkswagen can in all likelihood claim the title of world's biggest automaker for the first time.

Toyota reported Monday that it sold 10.175 million vehicles worldwide in 2016, fewer than Volkswagen's 10.31 million.

Scene

Play of George Orwell's '1984' coming to Broadway this year

NEW YORK -- A new British stage adaptation of George Orwell's chilling dystopic novel "1984" is coming to an America where issues of "newspeak" and surveillance are quite relevant.

Opinion

Edwards calls for special session to discuss deficit

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week his intension to bring the state Legislature into a 10-day special session beginning Feb. 13.

The purpose is to address the 2017 fiscal year budget deficit estimated to be in excess of $300 million.

