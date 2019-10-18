Recently, quarterback Cody Orgeron and the McNeese State offense have some sort of Midas touch. It seems like just about every pass he makes is golden.
It has been equal parts improvement of the offense and weakness of the opposing pass defenses that McNeese have faced, and will continue to face for the next few weeks. The last two teams the Cowboys have faced — Southeastern Louisiana and Central Arkansas — have pass defenses ranked 107th and 116th in the Football Championship Subdivision, respectively. This weekend's opponent, Houston Baptist, is ranked 118th. The next two opponents — Stephen F. Austin and Northwestern State — are ranked 112th and 115th, respectively.
So yes, McNeese's passing game has gotten going and looks much improved compared to the start of the season. But looking at the opposing teams and how they've fared defending the pass, it shouldn't be much of a surprise.
Even still, Orgeron said after Tuesday's practice, that it feels good to be playing well.
"I've just been trying to stay in that rhythm I've been in," said Orgeron, who has passed for 872 yards and nine touchdowns in the last three games. "Find my groove, hit my stride midseason and just helping my team win. Obviously, I know I'm going to have to perform at this position and do stuff like that. I'm expected to do that. I'm just proud of my progress, week by week, and I've just got to keep going."
HBU's defense comes to Lake Charles having given up 478.6 yards of total offense per game, ranking 112th nationally. According to the Huskies' depth chart, two of their five starting defensive backs are true freshmen, meaning they have inexperience in the secondary.
That could mean a big day for Cyron Sutton, Trevor Begue and the rest of the McNeese wide receivers.
Cowboys head coach Sterlin Gilbert complimented the growth that Orgeron and Sutton have shown.
"It's just progression as the season's went on," Gilbert said. "Again, you're in a first-year install and all that with an offense. Just guys continuing to get more familiar with and comfortable with and understanding of how the scheme is executed. And that's something those guys have been able to do."
But don't forget about the ground attack. HBU (4-3, 1-2 SLC) allowed Abilene Christian to run for 303 yards last weekend as the Wildcats beat the Huskies 45-20. So the Cowboys' Elijah Mack and whoever is behind him at running back — Justin Pratt has been dealing with injuries and J'Cobi Skinner got banged us last week against UCA — could have big games.
Even the tight ends, who have been seldom used in the passing game, combined to catch as many passes against UCA (two) as they have all season. Louis Conerly's 4-yard touchdown pass against the Bears was his first reception of the season and the first touchdown reception by a tight end for the Cowboys (3-4, 1-3) this year.
When asked what McNeese's offense can do to attack HBU's defense on Saturday, Orgeron kept it simple.
"Coach Gilbert, coach (Matt) Mattox and our offensive staff does a great job of game-planning each week," Orgeron said. "It's just up to use to execute the calls. It's really never about (the opponent), just executing what the call is and focusing on what we can control: ball security, no penalties, playing in front of the chains. Stuff like that, just playing sound, smart football."