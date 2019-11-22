After a strong showing on the road in the opening week of the high school football playoffs, area Class 4A and 3A schools will be looking to protect the home turf tonight.
Jennings, DeRidder and Leesville will host a higher seed. The 4A teams will be facing the top two seeds, with No. 1 Lakeshore visiting Leesville and No. 2 Neville playing at DeRidder.
In Class 3A, No. 23 Jennings will host a familiar foe in No. 7 Church Point while No. 5 St. Louis will travel to Shreveport, hoping to repeat last season's playoff win over No. 4 Loyola Prep.
Jennings beat Church Point in playoff games in 2016 and 2017. The teams played in Week 1 of the regular season last year, with Church Point winning.
Jennings head coach Rusty Phelps said the familiarity cuts both ways.
"That can be good or bad," he said. "We know what they want to do, but we still have to stop it."
Bears fullback Rodney Dupuis has run for more than 5,000 career yards, breaking the school record set by former McNeese State star Tony Citizen.
"He has started all four years and has had a tremendous year," Phelps said of Dupuis. "They have some kind of offense, averaging 35-40 points per game and they have won nine straight."
The Bulldogs have a good running back of their own. Trevor Etienne ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns last week and ran back a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Church Point's size up front concerns Phelps.
"They have good size and are bigger than our offensive line," he said. "For what we like to do, that's not good."
St. Louis at Loyola Prep
St. Louis will be looking to slow the tempo.
"They have good skill offensively," Saints head coach Chad Lavergne said. "They are able to score and throw it with an aggressive offensive scheme. We have to realize that they are going to hit some big plays. We just have to limit those and try to win it in the fourth quarter."
The Saints have been making big plays of their own behind the play of running back Evan Joubert, receiver Jadon Johnson and quarterback Cooper Miller, who has eight TD passes over the past four weeks.
Lavergne said Miller's production is a result of more opportunities.
"We've always known what he can do; he is very consistent and set the school record for completion percentage," Lavergne said. "In the middle of the season things happened in the game plan where we were able to run the ball. Last week (when Miller had four TD passes) we had opportunities to run and throw. We know he'll make the most of his opportunities."
Class 4A
DeRidder and Leesville will host a pair of powerhouses. Lakeshore was the state runner-up in 2017, beating Neville in the quarterfinals. Neville was the state runner-up in 2016 and reached the semifinals last year, beating Lakeshore in the quarterfinals. Leesville also reached the semifinals last year, but lost four of its last five regular-season games before rebounding with a win over Pearl River last week.
DeRidder has won five of its last six. Last week's win at Minden was the first playoff win for the Dragons since 2013, when it reached the quarterfinals and lost to Neville.