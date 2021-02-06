Ten days before the season opener, McNeese State was hit with yet another surprise.
Defensive coordinator Grady Brown left the Cowboys for a job at the University of Houston, where he will serve as an assistant coach in charge of cornerbacks.
"It was a sting," said McNeese head coach Frank Wilson, himself a week from taking the field for the first time as a Cowboy.
But for this group of players, most of whom have been through coaching changes, a pandemic and two hurricanes, this is just the latest obstacle to overcome.
"This is a players' led team," said Wilson, who will oversee his team's final preseason scrimmage today. After that it's game week as McNeese gets ready for a shortened seven-game spring campaign beginning at Tarleton State.
In a way the pandemic and hurricanes may have helped this group with the late coaching change.
"We have prepared for this," Wilson said. "We have talked about what happens if this player or this coach has to miss time for COVID. We are ready.
"We are looking at it as a long COVID absence."
Wilson said it is too late to go out and hire Brown's replacement and that they will see how the scrimmage goes before deciding who will be calling the plays.
"We are not in a position to hire a defensive coordinator," Wilson said. "We will do it as a staff. We have put ourselves in these scenarios during practices.
"The show must go on. Our goals, our aspirations haven't changed. We have prepared for this."
Brown spent 13 months at McNeese but never coached a game, a sign of how strange the past year has been.
Usually this is a time when many coaches move from one team to another as the bigger schools played their seasons in the fall.
Wilson thanked Brown in a statement issued by the school.
"I want to thank Coach Grady Brown for his time here at McNeese and wish him nothing but the best…The future is now for McNeese football and we look forward to competing for Southland Conference and national championships."