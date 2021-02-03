So you are saying there's a chance.
In what is becoming a long season following the longest of offseasons, the McNeese State men's basketball team finds itself struggling beyond its worst expectations.
Close losses, poor stretches and an inability to finish comebacks have left the Cowboys buried in the Southland Conference standings. This despite the fact they had such high hopes entering the season.
Yet head coach Heath Schroyer sees light at the end of the tunnel. He's just hoping it's not a train.
"There is a lot of basketball still to play," said Schroyer, whose club stands at 1-7 in the league and 7-10 overall. "We need to have a great February."
With five of their final eight games at home, Schroyer said he's looking for his team to be better at the end of the season than the beginning.
"We are playing better of late," he said. "We have gotten better. We are not very far away."
Unfortunately that has been the case for most of the season. The question is, can this club turn things around enough to make the Southland postseason tournament for a second consecutive season?
Just last year it took a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Dru Kuxhausen in the regular-season finale to get the Cowboys over the hump. It looks like McNeese has become a long shot to make the tourney.
Still, there is enough talent to get it done, Schroyer said. Problem is, the Cowboys don't play to their talent for an entire game.
"We have broken down all the tape, checked on all the combinations but can't figure it out," Schroyer said. "There is a sequence in every game where we are not connected either on offense or defense."
It has led to some ugly runs that the Cowboys have had to dig themselves out of.
"It hasn't been one thing; it's plays not made, shots not falling, missing on defense," Schroyer said.
With all the troubles McNeese still finds itself one game behind a bunch of two-win teams ahead of them in the chase for the eighth and final postseason spot. A two-game win streak would do wonders for the Cowboys' chances.
"We can only control what we can control," said Schroyer, whose team is off until playing Saturday at Central Arkansas. "Two things you can control every day is your effort and your attitude."
To that end Schroyer said his team has stayed focused despite the frustrations.
"They come out here and work every day, every practice," he said. "It hasn't been easy. We have been through a lot. But not one guy has quit and not one guy has transferred. I'm proud of them for that."
Two things Schroyer said he's sure of: one is that time is running out if the Cowboys are to make a move up the standings. The other is this season is one for the books.
"It's been the most bizarre and challenging year," he said.