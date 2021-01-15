For McNeese State, the desire to tackle properly has been evident to first-year Cowboys head coach Frank Wilson during the program's first week of spring practice.
The execution of said tackling is what needs work.
"The want to was there, but there were times when guys were on the perimeter and were swinging," Wilson said. "Like, we don't want to go to the ground with them because we haven't done it in so long. If I can throw you down then that will work.
"That's not who we are and that's not how we tackle," Wilson added. "So even though we have done it on the donut, on the bags and on the sleds, to actually make a tackle on a live being is totally different. We have to regain our comfort in tackling."
The proper tackling form is one of the many elements of the sport that the Cowboys have been working on since spring practice opened a week ago Wednesday.
A key element has been — and will continue to be so — roster evaluation.
With nearly two dozen players either opting out this season or transferring, McNeese has a few position groups with plenty of new faces.
Josh Matthews, a transfer from Louisiana Tech, has turned heads at wide receiver.
"A guy that we really like that is playing at the X-position is Josh Matthews," Wilson said. "He has really flashed during these practices. Has shown big-play ability."
Wilson also noted that others who have stood out at wide receiver include Mason Pierce, Markel Cotten, and junior college transfer Severyn Foster.
The other position group hit hard by opt-outs and transfers was defensive back. Former Southwest Louisiana high school star Andre Sam of Iowa has stepped up.
"Andre Sam has been stellar," Wilson said. "He has been consistent, he has been accountable. He makes a play every day on the back end for us."
Colby Richardson, who was moved from defensive back to wide receiver was moved back to cornerback to add depth, Wilson said.
"His play has been outstanding the past few practices," Wilson added.
Wilson mentioned how the slew of transfers have stood out during the first week of practice. Defensive back Chris Joyce (Tulane), running back A.J. Carter (Arizona State), and tight end Jamal Pettigrew (LSU) all "have played well for us."
Wilson made sure to highlight the play of defensive lineman Isaiah Chambers, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound graduate transfer from Houston.
"Isaiah Chambers has been arguably the most outstanding dominant player on our defense," Wilson said. "He has been unblockable at times."
Wilson was asked Thursday about the competition at quarterback between returning starter Cody Orgeron, Kentucky transfer Walker Wood and Cade Bartlett. Wilson said Wood has missed time due to COVID-19 protocols and that Orgeron has looked sharp.
"We have three talented guys there," Wilson said. "The guy right now that has been able to do well and move the team best would be Cody Orgeron.
"I have known him his whole life," Wilson added. "I think his feet, his instinct and his agility are his greatest attributes. He is a coach's kid, he is a film rat. So he studies extensively to prepare him for the day."
Preparation and pacing oneself has been something Wilson and his staff have been preaching to the team. With not having strapped on a helmet and shoulder pads in more than a year, the players have predictably been more amped up than normal during practice.
"We have guys that want to show and go tackle and go do this," Wilson said. "We have to say ‘Whoa, slow down.' There is a time and place for that evaluation. But I much rather say ‘whoa' than try to tell them sic ‘em."