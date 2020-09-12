The first printed edition of the American Press since Hurricane Laura hit Southwest Louisiana is circulating now.
Look for it in racks outside the office building at 4900 U.S. 90 East — it’s free; just open the door — and at local hotels, open grocery stores, and food and supply distribution centers in the area.
The printed edition will be available on Saturdays and Wednesdays.
Our daily ePaper is also available for free by clicking on ePaper on the top left corner of our home page, then click Hurricane Laura.