What makes men and women travel across the U.S. on their own dime to toil in triple-digit temperatures and rain to help folks they don’t know in towns and cities they’ve never heard of ?
“To serve others,” said Brad, a Samaritan’s Purse volunteer from a beach town north of San Diego, Calif. The 62-year-old retired executive from a Fortune 100 company spent the day working with his team to help a DeQuincy family with roof damage caused from Hurricane Laura winds and tornadoes. Rains from Tropical Storm Beta didn’t help matters.
Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization provides assistance to people in physical need as a key part of its Christian missionary work. It mobilizes and equips thousands of volunteers to provide emergency aid to U.S. victims of wildfires, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
The organization’s president is Franklin Graham, son of Christian evangelist Billy Graham. The name of the organization is derived from the New Testament Parable of the Good Samaritan.
“The sole purpose is to win souls,” said Jim, a 70-year-old volunteer from Alabaster, Ala. He’s been a Samaritan’s Purse volunteer for 11 years and has served in 45 disaster sites during that time.
“Simply put, we’re instructed to ‘love thy neighbor,’” he added.
Jim “loved” last week by chunking limbs aside after Denise from New Hampshire made cuts with a chainsaw. The heat index for the day was 100 with the high at 93 degrees and the humidity at 49 percent. That wasn’t the hottest day by far.
The team was prepared for the heat, the mosquitoes, ants, sun and physical labor. However, volunteers from New York, Kansas, California and New Hampshire were not prepared for the love bugs, saying they were poorly named because there wasn’t anything to love about them.
John from Altamont, Kan., picked up large logs and limbs with a skid steer, a piece of equipment with an attachment for picking up and holding logs and heavy brush.
After a day of work and the closing prayer at the work site, clothing was soaked through with sweat, but there was a smile on every face.
John said he felt “juiced.” Later he explained he was talking about the joy that’s derived from abiding in, and fulfilling the will of God. He has been called a Jack of all trades and held positions of leadership in churches. One word sums up his focus: restoration.
“I like building new things out of old things that can’t be used any longer,” he said.
He said this includes lives and ideas, in addition to structures.
Husband-and-wife team Tim and Yvonne from Mahucac, N.Y., saw Samaritan’s Purse in action after Hurricane Sandy in 2012 — their first time to volunteer with the organization. He is retired from law enforcement and she is retired from teaching.
“I liked what I saw,” Tim said. “It is well-run, well-organized and efficient.”
During a deployment to an area outside of Charleston, S.C., Tim and Yvonne saw how the Elk River had risen 20 feet, leaving couches in trees. Work included mucking out wet sheetrock and insulation from homes.
He ran the chainsaw and she stacked limbs at a home in Longville during one of the many assignments the team tackled while in DeQuincy.
“It’s exhausting, but it feels good,” Tim said. “You can’t sit on the sidelines and let this go by,” he said.
Yvonne called this deployment one of the couple’s best experiences so far. Her accent is distinctive. She is Puerto Rican and attended college in the Bronx. Her smile lights up a room. All ages seem to warm up to her. The best part of the experience for her is meeting with and talking with different people, she said.
Samaritan’s Purse responded quickly to the need in Southwest Louisiana.
“We have a team of specialists who monitor natural disasters,” said Alissa, a spokesperson for Samaritan’s Purse. “Teams were assembled at our nearest warehouse, in Dallas, ahead of the storm. Our assessors determine the hardest-hit areas and we work with local churches.”
DeQuincy Samaritan’s Purse volunteers were stationed at Bible Baptist Church. A goal of Samaritan’s Purse is to be self-contained, according to Alissa. They bring a tractor-trailer with equipment such as chain saws, wheel barrows, rakes, etc. They also move a mobile kitchen and shower trailer on site. Box trucks are used to dispatch workers and equipment to work sites. Assessors use work trucks to visit sites to determine need.
In addition to DeQuincy, Samaritan’s Purse teams and equipment were also deployed to Grace Church in DeRidder, Sale Street Baptist Church in Lake Charles and Bethel Church in Jennings. Samaritan’s Purse received 3,616 requests for assistance. Three hundred and seventy projects have been completed by 375 volunteers. The total number of volunteers to date is 590. So far, 98 salvations have been recorded.
Volunteers across the U.S. are notified of location and need. Samaritan’s Purse is currently responding in eight locations around the U.S. to aid families impacted by Hurricanes Laura and Sally, the West Coast wildfires and the Iowa derecho storm — a widespread, long-lived, straightline wind storm that is associated with a fast-moving group of severe thunderstorms.
These men and women sometimes use vacation time. They may purchase airfare, rent cars or drive to sleep on cots, barracks-style in churches. Oftentimes, roommates snore, according to one volunteer. Three C-pap machines were counted in a room of 12 at Bible Baptist. The schedule is rigid. Lights on at 6 a.m. Breakfast is at 6:30 a.m. Orientation for new volunteers is at 7:30 a.m. Crews pray and pull out at 8 a.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m. Lights and cell phones go out at 9 p.m. Work is six-and-ahalf days a week, with Sunday morning off for worship.
Local groups and individuals are welcomed to join in as day volunteers. No special skills are required except the willingness to work. However, skills such as the ability to operate a chain, pole saw or other equipment can be helpful. Some volunteers show up with their own tractors or other equipment. Volunteers are encouraged to take breaks as needed, hydrate and work safely. Show up for orientation at the churches where Samaritan’s Purse volunteers are dressed to work in long pants and sturdy work shoes at 7:30 a.m. Gloves, T-shirts and safety glasses may be provided, if needed.
In DeQuincy, Samaritan’s Purse has helped 68 families remove downed trees, clear debris, tarp roofs and salvage personal belongings. Hundreds of names remain on the list.
Emily Vige Clark, a De-Quincy resident and member of Bible Baptist Church, worked with the Samaritan’s Purse because it was an opportunity to serve her community. She stacked limbs, branches and other debris, raked leaves and twigs and swatted at the black bugs, tired, hot and enjoying every minute of it.
“God spared our home during the storm,” she said. “I believe when God blesses you, you should bless someone else.”
Emily said she witnessed an outpouring of love and unity among Samaritan’s Purse volunteers.
“It’s so beautiful and refreshing to be with a group of people from around the country who are all serving with one mind, one spirit and one purpose,” she said. “This experience has taught me to consider the needs of others above myself. When we show sacrificial love, I believe it creates true and lasting change. I am beyond grateful to serve alongside them as they help restore our community.”
To find out how to donate or about volunteer opportunities in your community or internationally, go to samirtanspurse.org.