Hurricane Delta, now downgraded to a category one storm, made landfall at about 6:15 p.m. 12 miles west of Creole. Delta is on a north, north easterly track moving at 14 miles per hour.
Despite its fast clip, Donald Jones, National Weather Service meteorologist, said with highest winds recorded at 95 miles per hour, “We’re going to have to continue to deal with that for a few hours longer.”
Delta’s center of circulation was moving into southern Jeff Davis Parish as of 7 p.m. All of Delta’s rainfall is on the northern side of its center.
Jones said some areas are experiencing flash flooding and 14 inches with more rainfall expected. The strongest winds and rain are within the northern eye wall, as of 7 p.m., north of Lake Charles and headed towards Kinder, Basille, Eunice and Oberlin.
“Almost nothing (rain) on the southern side,” Jones said.
Though there’s little rainfall on the southern side, hurricane force winds have been recorded on the southern side. “That’s not typical…Very interesting from a meteorologist perspective,” he said.
By 9 p.m. hurricane winds should dissipate into tropical storm force winds in Southwest Louisiana. By 3 a.m., “All of Southwest Louisiana should see the winds die back.”
“It’s not coming to an end for a while still for several locations,” Jones said. Jones will continue to update throughout the evening depending on conditions at https://www.facebook.com/NWSLakeCharles.