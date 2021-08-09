Mary Morris, Lake Charles City Councilwoman for District A since 2013, died Sunday of complications from COVID-19, according to a statement from her family. She was 76.
Morris was sworn in for her third term on the council July 1. Friends and colleagues on Monday remembered a strong woman who fought hard for the residents of North Lake Charles.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said a member of Morris’ family called him Sunday to inform him of her death. He described Morris as being passionate and dedicated to representing her district and the city at large.
“She poured herself into her work and her community,” Hunter said. “At times, even when we disagreed, it was always done with a mutual understanding that we had different life experiences. I will always have great respect for the work that she did.”
Hunter recalled Morris telling him about her childhood experiences.
“Those stories made an impact on me,” he said. “They are different than what I went through as a child, and I realize that. I think that helped to make her the person that she was. It challenged me to think about issues we face from another person’s perspective.”
Hunter said he recently sat down with Morris to discuss her priorities for the coming four-year term.
“It was a lot of the same things that she has been a champion of for many years — equity and trying to make sure every corner of the city is represented,” he said.
Rodney Geyen, City Council president, said he was shocked upon hearing of Morris’ death. Geyen, who has served on the council for 24 years, remembered Morris “fighting for what she thought was right.”
“I respect her for that,” he said. “She was one that believed in supporting everything in the city.”
Geyen said Morris pushed hard to get Enterprise Boulevard extended to U.S. 171 in an effort to spur economic development within North Lake Charles. That effort remains unfinished.
“She has a legacy here now, and that will be a goal for all of us to keep our minds focused on trying to get that project done,” Geyen said.
District F City Councilman Craig Marks posted a statement on Facebook, saying Lake Charles “lost a voice for our community and an advocate for the people.”
“She gave us all that she had, both in service and commitment,” he said.
Nathan Keller, Lake Charles City Marshal, posted on Facebook that he considered Morris a friend and mentor who provided a “voice for the voiceless.”
“She was a true warrior in every sense of the word,” he said. “She fought hard for her district, as well as the community, even when it appeared she was fighting alone.”
Hunter and Geyen encouraged residents to speak with their doctor about ways to stay protected from COVID-19, including getting vaccinated and wearing a mask.
Hunter said city officials will discuss in the coming days the steps to fill the District A council seat.