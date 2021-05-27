A reportersroundtable about high school baseball and softball, featuring staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux.
In this edition of the Triple Play, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the small school softball season and looks ahead to 2022.
Which area team was most impressive?
WA: Merryville. The Panthers returned to the state tournament behind the stellar play of shortstop Alyssa Duncan and pitcher Riley Dyson. A power hitter as well, Dyson hit 12 home runs as the Panthers reached the state championship tournament.
RA: Rosepine. The Eagles, led by pitcher Chloe Bennett who struck out more than 300 batters this season, came tantalizingly close to reaching the final but lost 1-0 in extra innings to Doyle in the semifinals.
Name a player who excelled.
WA: Calyn Brister led the Rosepine offense, hitting 13 home runs and driving in 63 runs as the Eagles reached the Class 2A semifinals.
RA: Fairview’s Rylee Cloud got a late start to the season after leading the Panthers to a second consecutive Class B state basketball championship, but made up for it quickly. The junior smashed 11 home runs in 20 games while batting .611 with 54 stolen bases, 25 RBIs and 47 runs scored.
Which team that didn’t make it to the state tournament this year likely will make the trip in 2022?
WA: Kinder. The Yellow Jackets are a regular at the state tournament and just missed a trip this year, losing to Many in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Three underclassmen — Brianna Langley, Hadley Lemons and Megan Fuselier — each hit over .400.
RA: Grand Lake. Despite having to recover from two hurricanes before the season began, the Hornets managed to reach the quarterfinals for a second consecutive season, losing to eventual state runner-up Oak Grove. The Hornets have a good nucleus of six starters, including juniors Brynn Hardie, Kelli Ledoux and Emma Primeaux, coming back as they look to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2013.