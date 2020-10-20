top story
Storm debris being picked up at 'unrelenting pace'
Nearly two months after Hurricane Laura’s devastating landfall, crews have picked up 2.2 million cubic yards of vegetative, along with construction and demolition debris within the unincorporated areas of Calcasieu Parish, an official said Monday.
CrowderGulf, the Alabama-based company under contract by the parish to pick up debris from hurricanes Laura and Delta, has been doing its job at an unrelenting pace, according to Allen Wainwright, parish Public Works director. Over the past two days, 80,000 cubic yards of debris on average was collected in unincorporated areas daily, he said.
“That is a tremendous amount of debris,” Wainwright said. “Unfortunately, we have an unbelievable amount of debris to pick up.”
The Police Jury has maintained contracts for debris removal since Hurricane Rita’s 2005 landfall, Wainwright said. Under state law, once the parish contracts with a company, it has the option to renew that contract annually for five years before rebidding. The Police Jury was already under contract with CrowderGulf prior to Hurricane Laura. Wainwright said all six municipalities in Calcasieu also have separate contracts with CrowderGulf. Despite having separate contracts, he said the parish and cities combine the staging sites where debris is first delivered, once it’s collected from curbsides. The debris is then crushed before being taken into landfills, a process which saves money and landfill space, Wainwright said.
CrowderGulf went to work the day after Hurricane Laura’s Aug. 27 landfall, Wainwright said. He said the company played a huge role in clearing roadways immediately after the storm. Debris pick up started Sept. 3 and hasn’t stopped since, except Oct. 8-11, before and after Hurricane Delta’s landfall.
“To date, there have been 43 operational debris pick up days,” he said.
Wainwright said anywhere from 150 to 200 debris pick up units with CrowderGulf are collecting debris throughout the parish daily. He said all units are monitored by GPS, along with GPS tagging at every curbside location where debris is removed.
“We’ve asked the (units) to be spread across the parish,” Wainwright said. “The heaviest debris is critical, but we want to be spread throughout the parish. We are able to closely monitor all streets or roads that have been picked up or not.”
Roughly 60 percent of roadways in the unincorporated areas have had debris picked up “to some level” so far during the first pass, Wainwright said. That leaves less than 40 percent still waiting to get collected on the first pass. Wainwright estimates that the first pass will be done in 60 working days, putting the parish at over 3 million cubic yards of debris collected.
“I think we’re close to accomplishing that,” Wainwright said. “We hope everyone sees a first pass in 60 days. The sheer volume of debris means there’s a lot to be picked up.”
Subsequent passes will take place, Wainwright said, with the second one likely lasting until the start of 2021. He said he understands the frustration residents may feel with having large piles of curbside debris uncollected. However, he asked them for patience.
“Sixty to 120 days is a long time, but it’s only a portion of the years our community is looking at to fully recover,” he said. “The reality is the entire parish got hit. There’s tremendous tree damage and damaged roof interiors. It’s very time consuming and a big effort to clean that up.”
Wainwright said a separate company, Tetra Tech, monitors CrowderGulf as their crews pick up debris. FEMA requires a debris monitoring firm to oversee the contractor’s work. Doing so, he said, allows the parish to receive federal reimbursement for its portion of the debris clean up.
“With these crews, there’s always a monitor with them to check to see if a pile (of debris) is eligible and to track it,” Wainwright said.
Parish employees are also assigned with watching over debris collection, Wainwright said.
“We want to make sure no streets get missed,” he said. “We want (residents) to have confidence to make sure we are watching that.”
Records and reports of debris collection must be submitted weekly to FEMA and the state Department of Environmental Quality, Wainwright said.
Wainwright encouraged residents to bring any storm-related debris to street curbs. Piles should be sorted to make pick up efforts easier and quicker, he said.
