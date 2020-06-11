The following is a statement released by the Woodcock and Ryan families late Wednesday afternoon regarding the bodies that were found Tuesday on Chad Daybell's property in Idaho:
"The Woodcocks and the Ryans are confirming that the human remains found by law enforcement on Chad Daybell's property are indeed our beloved JJ and Tylee. We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us and only hope that they died without pain or suffering.
Once officially confirmed, statements from the Rexburg (Idaho) Police, the Medical Examiner and the FBI will be released.
We ask that you respect our family's privacy while we grieve - we have only just been told of the loss of our loved ones and need time to process.
We are not granting interviews at this time and hope you all understand that this is the worst news we will ever get in our lives and want to be left alone for the time being.
Thank you."
Larry and Kay Woodcock
Colby and Kelsee Ryan