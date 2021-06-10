Recruiting has been in full swing again for the past week, when the NCAA lifted restrictions on in-person meetings and camps that were put in place due to the pandemic.
Lake Charles College Prep’s TreVonté Citizen has been in high demand, starting a busy summer with his first official visit, to the University of Texas.
Citizen, a rising senior running back/linebacker, said he also has scheduled visits to Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas and LSU. Citizen said other schools such as Ole Miss and Southern California are still in consideration despite not getting one of his five permitted visits.
He is the 48th rated recruit in the nation by Rivals.com, which lists him as a four-star player.
Citizen said he is enjoying the in-person talks and visits.
“It’s way better than the Zoom calls,” he said. “(On Zoom) you can’t really see everything the way you want to. At Texas, the facilities were great; my favorite part was the treatment room. I enjoyed the atmosphere they had, from the players to the staff.”
Citizen said he quizzes coaches on their academic programs.
“I ask them if I would be able to graduate in three years, or three and a half years, if I can continue my studies after graduation,” he said. “I ask about their strength and conditioning programs, how much running they do, things like that.”
For his last year at Prep, Citizen said he expects to take over the featured running back role after starting at linebacker as an underclassman while sharing running duties with Orenthal Lewis and JaThan Royal.
Last year he ran for 480 yards and eight touchdowns on 54 carries. In the first three District 4-3A games, he ran for 313 yards and six touchdowns on 26 carries. He had 69 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on defense.
“I like playing both sides,” he said. “On offense, I like to be the one giving the hit rather than letting them hit me. I like being able to score.”
In addition to recruiting, Citizen said he has been working on his game in hopes of leading the Trailblazers to another long playoff run. Prep reached the Class 3A semifinals last season, when the Blazers lost 43-42 at Union Parish.
“I have been studying, watching a lot of film,” he said. “I want to improve my footwork for sure. I want to learn the game in-depth, more than I do now, so I have been doing a lot studying, a lot more film work. I want to win district, a state championship and to run for 2,000 yards.”