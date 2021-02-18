Well, they tried.
But even if you sidestep the pandemic, apparently the wintry weather will still have a say.
So LSU basketball's hastily arranged, then once-postponed game at Ole Miss for tonight is officially off the table due to the winter storms.
So a game that was never supposed to be, might not be after all. At least no make-up date for what was already a replacement game has been announced.
It was one of three Southeastern Conference men's games wiped out tonight due to travel problems associated with the wide-spread snow and ice in the Deep South.
LSU's next game will be at home against Auburn at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Also wiped out for today were Alabama at Texas A&M and Mississippi State at Auburn.
It would be a return to trip to Ole Miss for the Tigers, who beat the Rebels 75-61 on Jan. 9.
But the game was added after a scheduled Feb. 6 game against Florida was unable to be played due to COVID-19 problems with the Gators' team. It was going to be a return trip to Ole Miss due to the SEC's desire for teams to get in 18 conference games while maintaining the 50-50 balance between home and road games.
It was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but moved to Thursday in the first attempt to dodge the nasty weather.
The postponement comes with LSU playing its best ball of the season, following a 94-80 win at Mississippi State last week with Saturday's 78-65 win at home over No. 16 Tennessee.
The Tigers (13-6, 8-4 SEC) are in third place in the conference, a half game behind second-place Arkansas (17-5, 9-4). No. 8 Alabama (17-5, 12-1) has all but clinched the regular-season title.
LSU's baseball season will start a day later than originally planned. The Tigers will open their season at 1 p.m. Saturday against Air Force, followed by a noon Sunday game against Notre Dame and finishing at 6:30 p.m. Monday against Louisiana Tech.