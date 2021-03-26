IOWA — A Morgan Eaves moon shot and the two-way play of Hayven Myers carried South Beauregard to an 8-4 win over Iowa Thursday in the District 4-3A opener for each team.
Eaves broke the game open with a long three-run home run to center field in the fourth inning. The Lady K's (12-7, 1-0) scored four runs in the inning to take a 5-2 lead, which they would hold for good.
Eaves added an RBI single in the seventh inning.
"She knows when it is her time to step up," South Beauregard head coach Karlee Campbell said. "This was the game for her to step up and she took care of it."
Myers held the Yellow Jackets, who had scored 28 runs in their previous two games, to four runs and eight hits. At the plate, she had three hits in four at-bats and scored two runs.
"She allowed our defense to work behind us and stood up whenever she needed to," Campbell said.
Six South Beauregard players — Eaves, Jaci Buxton, Makenna Rutherford, Emelie Price, Becca Hayes and Myers — had multiple hits.
"We try to strategically place the best hitters through the order so that we can score runs all the way through the order," Campbell said. "It is never just one girl pulling the whole team."
Iowa (16-4, 0-1) head coach Kenzie Singletary said the Jackets made things too easy for Myers by repeatedly hitting the ball into the air.
"We didn't play a good game today," Singletary said. "We did not adjust at the plate; we were chasing pitches we shouldn't have been swinging at. Twelve of the 21 outs were pop-ups or fly balls. We can't do that."
The Jackets briefly led 2-1 after Kamryn Broussard hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning. Bentley Richard and Kamryn Howard hit back-to-back doubles in the sixth inning and Karagan Howard had a solo home run to lead of the sixth. She led the Jackets with two hits, both for extra bases.
Iowa won't have many opportunities to catch up to South Beauregard in the standings as teams play each other once in district play.
"It was a big win for us, a great way to start district," Campbell said.