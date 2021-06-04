Paul Mainieri’s LSU coaching career is down to double elimination.
But Mainieri, who will retire at the end of the season, unexpectedly has a new lease on coaching as the Tigers (34-22) enter the NCAA baseball tournament tonight in Eugene, Oregon, against noted basketball power Gonzaga (33-17).
It started with the reaction from his players after sweating through the tournament selection show on Sunday, when the Tigers were no shoo-in for an at-large bid.
“It made me feel great that they were excited,” he said. “It really does matter to these kids.”
The chronic neck pain that played a major part in his retirement decision, even felt a little better.
“It gives me a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of optimism about going to Oregon,” Mainieri said.
Also in the regional are No. 1 seed Oregon (37-14) and No. 4 seed Central Connecticut State (28-13). Those two play today’s first game.
By the time the Tigers arrived Wednesday in Eugene, Mainieri was bubbling.
“I’m excited about this weekend,” he beamed on a virtual media conference call. “I think we can win this thing.”
It won’t be easy.
The Tigers, who are used to hosting regionals as the top seed, flew all the way all the way across the country as the No. 3 seed.
“We don’t care,” Mainieri said. “We’re just happy to be playing.”
It was a little up in the air after a one-anddone performance in last week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament, but in reality the Tigers were safely aboard, not even listed as one of the tournament’s “last five in.”
Now they have to do something with it.
“We’ve got to get hot for three days in a row offensively,” Mainieri said. “That’s what I’m hoping we can do out here.”
The short stay at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, might have been a blessing as it allowed several ailing Tigers to get well.
Most notably it allowed center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo to recover from a nagging hamstring, which presumably allows Drew Bianco to move back to second base for the Tigers’ strongest starting lineup.
Power hitting left fielder Gavin Dugas, who Mainieri said played through rib pain the last few games, is back at full strength.
Mainieri also said closer Devin Fontenot would have been doubtful to pitch in Hoover, but is ready to go now.
LSU will start ace Landon Marceaux (6-5, 2.26 ERA) against Gonzaga’s Alek Jacob (7-1, 2.82).
Mainieri described Jacob, a right-hander, with a term LSU hitters have traditionally hated to hear — “crafty.”
“He’s going to make it hard on us, so we’ve got to figure out a way,” Mainieri said of Jacob, who threw a no-hitter earlier in the year. “We worked today on some things that would help us against a pitcher like this, and hopefully we can have success against him.”
Mainieri wasn’t revealing his pitching plans beyond the opener.
“I’m going to keep that close to the vest,” he said.
Pitching Matchup
LSU, RH Landon Marceaux (6-5, 2.26 ERA, 91.2 IP, 22 BB, 107 SO) vs. Gonzaga, RH Alek Jacob (7-1, 2.82 ERA, 76.2 IP, 17 BB, 103 SO).