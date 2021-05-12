LSU overcame some early sloppiness and eventually pulled away before nasty weather halted things early for a 16-8 victory over 14th-ranked Louisiana Tech Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.
The game was called due to rain and lightning with LSU batting in the bottom of the seventh.
But for an LSU team on the NCAA Tournament bubble, it went into the books as a strong statement for the Tigers (30-18) over a Tech team (33-13) projected by some to host a regional as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
“It was a great win for us tonight against a great ball club,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “That’s one of the better hitting teams in the country and they started one of their better pitchers.”
LSU first baseman Tré Morgan, the reigning Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs.
It gave the Tigers two wins against the Bulldogs this season — and the latest was almost a carbon copy of the 16-7 win in February when LSU overcame a 9-1 deficit.
LSU scuffled defensively to fall behind 4-0 after two innings and 6-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth before a five-run outburst put the Tigers up 8-6.
“I’m sure the first couple of innings wondering what’s going on, but it ended up a positive,” said Blake Money one of six pitchers LSU used.
It wasn’t always pretty. LSU was charged with three errors but misplayed or misjudged several other balls early, and Mainieri said he wasn’t happy with the effort on other plays. He pulled three starters early.
“I didn’t want anybody to assume they’re starting,” Mainieri said.
For the most part it paid off. Zach Arnold, who replaced Jordan Thompson at shortstop after the latter’s error and a bobble the prevented an inning-ending double play, went 3-4 for four RBIs and a run scored.
Mitchell Sanford, who replaced Giovanni DiGiacomo in center field, went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Bullpen catcher Braden Doughty replaced backup Jake Wyeth and had a two-run triple that was initially ruled a home run but overturned on replay before the rains came.