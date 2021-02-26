Pandemic baseball makes for some strange scheduling.
Consider Youngstown State. The Penguins — who'd have been right at home during last week's bayou deep freeze — will play two games today.
Not so odd, except that the twinbill will be in two cities, in Thibodaux against Nicholls State and then up to Baton Rouge to face LSU at 7 p.m.
That was LSU head coach Paul Mainieri's solution after this weekend's original opponent, Cal Riverside, couldn't make it due to COVID-19 restrictions in California.
Youngstown, 1-3 after a four-game series at Troy last weekend, was the fourth team Mainieri called after Arizona State, Arizona and Oregon couldn't make it.
When he got Youngstown coach Steve Gillispie on the horn, he said, "You'll never believe it, but I just scheduled Nicholls State about an hour ago."
But Mainieri and Nicholls coach Seth Thibodeaux are close friends, and Mainieri told Gillispie they might be able to work something out.
"(Gillispie) was very excited to come here," Mainieri said.
So Youngstown will play four games over the weekend — LSU again on Saturday and back to Nicholls (1-2) for a Sunday game. Nicholls, meanwhile, will go to Baton Rouge for a Saturday night game against the Tigers, who will be off Sunday before hosting Nicholls again on Tuesday night.
"I'm sure it's happened before, but I can't recall it," Mainieri said when asked about a team playing two games in the same day in different locations.
"It's kind of cool to be honest. It shows you how badly everybody wants to play games," said Mainieri, who arranged a police escort to get the Penguins from Thibodaux to Baton Rouge after today's first game. "I'm just glad we're playing."
Hopefully the weather will stay out of the best-laid plans.
The Tigers (3-1), who after a sluggish start had their bats come alive in wins of 16-7 over Louisiana Tech on Monday and 11-2 over Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday, will face left-handed starters in every game this weekend.
"I really like the way our team is coming around," said Mainieri, who has several players he said he'd like to see get more plate appearances.
Among them is former Barbe High star Brody Drost, whose towering home run Wednesday was the talk of the win over ULL.
"I can't get Brody Drost's home run out of my mind," Mainieri said. "That thing was hit like a rocket."
It was the second hit in as many at-bats for Drost, both as a pinch-hitter.
"I'm going to look for ways to get Brody in the lineup," Mainieri said "You can't deny the talent. I've always been extremely high on Drost. We know what his talent is. We've seen it."