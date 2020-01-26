Warriors Brown, Thomas lead Hamilton to victory

Hamilton Christian seniors Adrian Brown and Michael Thomas led their team to a 58-47 nondistrict win over Ville Platte (13-10) Saturday night in the final game of Hamilton’s Warrior Classic.
Hamilton (19-4) took the lead early and maintained it via a combination of physical defense and fast-paced offense. The Warriors led 46-42 after three quarters but took complete control in the fourth by starting the quarter with eight unanswered points and held the Bulldogs to five points in the entire quarter.
“I thought we played together tonight. Micheal Thomas and Dakori Lewis have been out for about four games, and well, what a tough game to get our chemistry back,” Warriors head coach Dexter Washington said.
“We were more patient tonight offensively. I thought we moved the ball around well and distributed the ball to one another well. Michael Thomas, of course, is the quarterback of everything. Mike made everything go and made some shots down the road. I think we ran the offense better than we have all year.”
Brown led Hamilton with led 20 points, 16 of which came in the first half. “Adrian is going to shoot the ball. He was patient and waited on his opportunity to get the shot,” Washington said. “He let his shots come to him more than anything. He did a great job covering for Nick (Forsyte) until Nick got going.”
Forsyte added 11 points, including a pair of back-to-back three pointers to start the third quarter. Thomas finished with 17 including 8 straight points in the fourth quarter. To accompany the Warriors offensive weapons was a tough defensive end that allowed the Warriors to outscore the Bulldogs every quarter. “I think we made some defensive adjustments,” Washington said.
“We stopped giving up the penetration and started stepping up to take the charges. I thought the guys did a great job rotating. We’ve got to work harder on getting to the glass, but I think they did a great job from keeping them from getting in the lane.”