Hamilton Christian defeated the St. Louis Saints in a hard-fought 48-45 playoff tune-up game Wednesday at St. Louis.
Despite being down by two going into halftime, St. Louis rallied back in the third quarter and held the largest lead of the game at five points. Hamilton regained control once Neiman Sullen hit a corner 3-pointer with a minute left in regulation to give his team the lead for good.
“We played much calmer,” Hamilton head coach Dexter Washington said. “We weren’t forcing shots. The game didn’t dictate for us to be up-tempo. Of course we’re missing Nick Forsyte (out for the year due to an injury), so we’re just trying to figure out how to play without him. We just have to get better with rebounding. If we rebound, we may win that game a little better than that. Overall, my team is much more calm and patient. I think they battled. Playoffs start Tuesday. Now its one-and-done.”
Hamilton’s Adrian Brown led his team with 20 points and Micheal Thomas tacked on another 13. St. Louis’s Karlin Hardy and Nic Ughovwa both lead the Saints with 12 points.
“We did a good job in the third quarter,”St. Louis head coach Rick Lebato said. “We should’ve gotten the lead out a little more, the last four minutes was just poor execution down the stretch. We’ve won a lot of really close games, but tonight our execution was really poor. We made some very critical turnovers, but maybe this may help us. Focus may be better in practice. We basically had the game won with about a five-point lead, after that they (Hamilton) turned up the pressure a little bit and we turned it over three or four times. You have to play really smart at the end of the game, it could have been ours. We’ve got to work on that.”
No. 2 Hamilton Christian will face No. 15 St. John at home at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday in a Division IV playoff game. No. 5 St. Louis will host No. 12 Teurlings Catholic at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in a Division II game. Both teams reached the state tournament last season, with Hamilton Christian losing in the championship game and St. Louis in the semifinal round.