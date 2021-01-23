LaGrange-Anchorage Christian

The Gators’ Jeriah Warren shoots a jumper in the lane against Anchorage (Alaska) Christian during a nondistrict game Friday night at LaGrange High School. Warren scored a career-high 33 points in the Gators’ victory.

 Rick Hickman / American Press

Anchorage Christian fought back from an early double-digit deficit, but LaGrange's Jeriah Warren's fourth-quarter scoring spree helped the Gators pull away Friday night for a 56-46 win.

Warren scored a game-high 33 points and went on a personal 9-0 run to seal the win for LaGrange (15-1) after the Lions (0-1) tied the score at 44-44 early in the fourth quarter.

Warren's heroics were needed to offset Lions sophomore guard Sayvia Sellers, who scored 24 points on a series of drives to the basket and running floaters. Anchorage Christian trailed 42-32 late in the third quarter, but scored the next 10 points in the game, tying it up on a Sellers floater early in the fourth quarter. Warren made a pair of free throws and the Lions answered with a jumper by Maliyah Alex.

Warren took control of the game on both ends, giving LaGrange the lead for good with an inside basket after scooping up a loose ball. She added four more buckets and a free throw in the fourth quarter. Defensively, she blocked a shot, made two steals and grabbed four rebounds as Anchorage Christian scored one basket over the final 4 minutes. Warren scored all but one of LaGrange's 14 fourth-quarter points.

"The scoring, she was zoned in, very aggressive," Gators head coach La'Keem Holmes said of Warren. "When she is aggressive, that is what she is capable of. But, the rebounding, the rotating (on defense), the defense on (Sellers) in the fourth quarter, she does whatever you ask her.

"She got frustrated in the beginning; she knew she should not have went after the block on a 3-point shot (picking up her second foul in the last minute of the first quarter), but after that she settled down a little bit. I was happy we were able to maintain what we were doing when she was on the bench."

Homes said guard Miah Alexis gave the Gators a boost.

"She played really well with the ball, which allows Jeriah and Aasia Sam to play off the ball," he said. "Her play allowed the offense to move better."

Both teams will face a reigning state champion today. Anchorage Christian, which is starting its season with a seven-game tour of Louisiana, will play Class B champion Fairview at 12:45 p.m. as part of Hamilton Christian's MLK Warrior Classic event at Burton Coliseum. LaGrange will play Class C champ Hicks at 6:30 p.m. at Louisiana College in Pineville.

Last year LaGrange beat Hicks by two points, Hicks' lone loss of the season.

Tags

More from this section

COVID-19 sidelines Cryer

COVID-19 sidelines Cryer

If the McNeese State women's basketball team is going to keep rolling their surprising roll in the Southland Conference going, they will have to do it without head coach Kacie Cryer.

Column: Mahomes 'cleared' for big game. What could go wrong?

Never mind that Patrick Mahomes got knocked silly and out of a game barely a week ago. He was always going to play Sunday against Buffalo, and because it’s the AFC Championship — instead of, say, Week 3 of the regular season — the only way the Chiefs' star wouldn’t have cleared the NFL’s con…

Chiefs' Mathieu making most of opportunity in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two years ago, the Kansas City Chiefs were coming off an AFC championship heartbreak against the New England Patriots that rested largely on the shoulders of their defense, which couldn't stop Tom Brady and Co. in overtime.

Aaron lauded for grace amid racism during home run pursuit

Reaction to Hank Aaron's death from former presidents to fellow Hall of Famers to everyone who knew him followed a theme: how the one-time home run king handled the racism he faced on the way to passing Babe Ruth's hallowed record nearly 50 years ago.