The NCAA hit the sweet spot with the four-team College Football Playoff.
I’ve said it before, probably more than anybody wants to hear, but it seems perfect.
So now I’m all ready to tee off with both barrels ablazin’ against this somewhat convoluted, 12-team thingamajig the CFP will go to sometime sooner than later.
So buckle down.
5 …4 …3 …
Hold on a minute.
2 …
Let me think about this.
1 …
OK.
This is 12 teams, we’re talking about, right?
Well, I don’t really know how to say or admit this, but I don’t hate it as much as thought I would. Certainly not as much as I ought to.
I’m not quite willing to say I like it — not there yet — and I’m certainly not admitting I was wrong all these years.
But I’m not sure I hate it at all, might even warm up to it one day.
It takes some screwy math to get there with me.
But in this situation, 4 is still better than 8, which is too many, but, in an upset, 12 is far better than 8.
Bear with me.
First off, even we fourteam loyalists had to admit defeat.
They were NOT going to stick at four.
The expansionist rabble-rousers were never going to shut up as long as somebody with a punchers’ chance might get left out every decade or so.
Their pseudo lobbyists, mostly in the media, were working around the clock with accusations of dunderheadism and acute college football elitism.
My concern was always that it waters down the best regular season in all of sports, tailgating, cheerleaders, marching bands and all.
To a degree, though, even the four-team CFP has done that — more so than I thought it would.
Still, the assumption was that they’d take relative baby steps, reaching for eight as the next logical playoff-friendly number.
The genius, such that it is, is the wiggle room the extra four teams gives to this model.
Mainly, conference championships matter.
More to the point, they didn’t have to throw Group of Five conferences a condescending bone. All they had to do — simple math this time —was declare that the six highest ranked conference champions get in — regardless of whether one of them is in the top 12 in the rankings. Maybe it was just a convenient number, but it makes no mention that there is a Power Five and a Group of Five.
The CFP rankings will still rule — and will for sure now become must-see TV every week.
Of course, the top four teams get byes, while the other eight play first-round games on the campuses of those ranked 5-8.
Fine.
Adding some bowls to the quarterfinals should also help the struggling bowl industry.
But one of the unintended consequences of the CFP was that it often devalued conference championship games, one of the SEC’s great gifts to football for both fan fun and school profit.
Not any more. They’ll mean everything with an all-important bye hanging in the balance.
You won’t have a situation, like in 2019, where LSU could have mailed in the SEC championship game (it didn’t) and still been safely in the playoffs (in which seeding isn’t that big of a deal).
The bye will be huge now, a carrot on stick worth dialing up your “A” game.
Plus, with winning a conference championship that much more important, one theoretically might even see better nonconference matchups in the regular season.
There will be logistics to work out.
They can’t, for instance, start the playoffs the week after the conference championship games. You just can’t.
For one, teams need a break by then. Mainly, though, it would give playoff teams that weren’t in conference title games an extra week’s R&R before playing teams that put their hides on the line in one.
And that may be why the new plan insists that Notre Dame CANNOT be a top four with a bye — the independent Irish never play in a conference championship game anyway and would have a built-in advantage.
The top four conference champions earned it.
So I’m will to give this thing a chance.
My only fear is that it will give the eternal expansionists a head start on their goal for a 64-team football bracket that ends in conjunction with the NFL draft.
—
Scooter Hobbs covers LSU athletics. Email him at scooter.hobbs@americanpress.com