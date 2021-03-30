Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.