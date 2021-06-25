Walker commits to Rice

Lake Charles College Prep receiver Braylen Walker orally committed Thursday to play college football at Rice University.
Commitments are not binding.
Walker played his first three seasons at Sulphur High. Last season he had 17 catches for 462 yards and three touchdowns in five games. He also scored a touchdown on a 22-yard run.
A visit to Rice last weekend sealed the deal for Walker, who said he also had an offer from Grambling State.
“I like the football program, how they carry themselves around there,” Walker said. “It is like a brotherhood there. I felt comfortable on campus; the coaches made me feel right at home and the facilities are top notch.”
Walker said Rice’s strong academic reputation was a plus.
“I’m thinking about studying sports management,” he said. “On my visit, I enjoyed talking about their academics. One hundred percent of the athletes that go to Rice graduate. That really impressed me.”
Walker will join older brother Branden in Houston. Branden is a sophomore receiver/kick returner at Houston Baptist University.
Assistant coaches Mike Kershaw (receivers), Sanders Davis (offensive line), head coach Mike Bloomgren and recruiting director Alex Brown all recruited Walker for the Owls, Walker said.
“They plan to use me in the slot,” Walker said. “I have played a lot there in high school. When you are in the slot, you are included in every play, every down. You get a lot of motions, corner routes and smash routes. You are included in the whole game.”
Last year Rice went 2-3, playing only Conference USA games. The Owls are 7-23 in Bloomgren’s three seasons.
“Right now my speed is my biggest strength,” Walker said. “I’m working on getting stronger and doing a lot of footwork drills.”
Walker will help fill a void at receiver for the Trailblazers, who lost three receivers from last year’s team. All three signed with Division I schools — Glynn Johnson (New Mexico State), Solomon Lewis (Louisiana Tech) and Jaylen Joseph (Grambling State).
Two other Walker brothers, Byron (Southeast Louisiana/ Mississippi Delta) and Brian (Stephen F. Austin/ McNeese State) played college football.