Wainwright named 1A Coach of the Year

Grand Lake's Jeff Wainwright is the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class 1A Coach of the Year after guiding the Hornets to the championship game.
Grand Lake had never advanced beyond the regional round of the state playoffs and had to overcome catastrophic damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, including playing home games more than 30 miles away in Jennings.
Wainwright led Grand Lake to an 8-2 season, which culminated in a 33-7 loss to Oak Grove in the state championship game.
Hornets on the all-state team are offensive lineman Bryant Williams, defensive back Levi Murrell and kick returner Eli Fountain, who is also the offensive MVP of the American Press Southwest Louisiana Small Schools team.
Fountain ran for 792 yards and 11 touchdowns, threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns, and scored on a pass reception and punt return.
Williams helped lead an offensive line that cleared the way for the Hornets to run for more than 250 yards per game.
Murrell made 41 tackles and three interceptions and led the team in rushing with 877 yards and nine touchdowns.
Noah Nelson of Hamilton Christian was named to the team at defensive line. Nelson was named District 4-1A Defensive MVP after making 63 tackles, five sacks, five fumble recoveries and scoring two touchdowns on fumble returns.
After shining on the big stage while leading their teams to state championships, Calvary Baptist quarterback Landry Lyddy and Oak Grove defensive back Bud Holloway earned the top individual owners.
Lyddy is the Outstanding Offensive Player. He threw for 3,566 yards and 43 touchdowns and set a state record with 464 yards in Calvary's 62-41 win over Ouachita Christian in the Division IV state championship game.
He is joined on the first team by teammates Jordan Wallace, a receiver, and linebacker Dustin Lang.
Holloway had 44 tackles and seven interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns for state champion Oak Grove.
Holloway led a defense that allowed 9.5 points per game during the playoffs. Other Oak Grove players on the team are tight end Dalton Allen, offensive lineman Kade Klink, running back Ron Craten, defensive lineman Bryson Baker and linebacker Kaleb Proctor.