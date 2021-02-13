Senior night nerves led to a poor first half, but the Washington-Marion Charging Indians turned it on late to pull out a 30-29 win over North Vermilion Friday night in a District 4-4A game.
The Charging Indians (13-6, 6-2) scored the last nine points of the game and held North Vermilion (8-8, 4-4) scoreless over the last 4 minutes.
Ry'n Guillory made a steal and scored on a layup for the winning basket with a minute left. North Vermilion had four shot attempts in the final minute but could not get anything to drop, including two looks from inside the paint in the final 6 seconds.
Guillory scored six of W-M's final eight points. She said the team struggled with emotions in the first half, when they fell behind 18-6 at halftime.
"It was like there was a weight on my shoulders in the first half, like I was fighting myself," she said. "Once we came in for halftime, went back out and I got my first steal, it felt like normal again.
"We were all frustrated, but we got it back together. Everything fell into place at the end, that is what I am thankful for."
W-M assistant coach Andrea Williamson said her team showed toughness down the stretch.
"We put more pressure on them, really clamped down," she said. "I thought the girls showed some heart. They were tired; we are only playing five or six."
Williamson said Guillory makes the Charging Indians go.
"In the first half, they didn't settle down, they were so anxious," she said. "It's hard to deal with all the emotion and nerves on senior night. We were turning the ball over. Once we got Ry'n to control the team, we were more patient and took care of the ball. She brings energy to the team."
Guillory led W-M with 11 points. Fantasy Brown and Kourtlyn Lilly scored six points each.
Kennedy Semien led North Vermilion with 14 points.
W-M closed the regular season with seven wins it its last nine games. Williamson said she likes the team's chances in the first round next week.
"If we can play like we did at the end tonight from the beginning next week, I think we'll be good," she said. "(Head coach) Nikki Mason and the staff have put some things in, worked hard with the girls all year."