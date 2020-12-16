Washington-Marion closed the first half with eight straight points to get back in the game then dominated the third quarter to roll to a 70-53 nondistrict win over Hamilton Christian.
The Warriors (2-2) led by 10 points after scoring nine straight points midway through the second quarter. Reserve forward Antoine Scott scored three of the four Warrior baskets in the stretch, which was capped with a Malachi Evans basket on a pass from Mason Russell.
It was the last high point for the Warriors. Pressure from the Washington-Marion guards created a host of turnovers the rest of the way, with the Charging Indians turning the extra possessions into fastbreak lay-ups. Braylon Turpeau scored seven points and Jordan Flagg added six in the third quarter as the Charging Indians (4-5) outscored Hamilton 32-11 to put the game away.
Charging Indians head coach Robert Palmer said his team kept it simple during their big push.
"I just try to tell them to play straight-up defense, sometimes they try to be the hero and go after steals instead of just staying in front of their man and letting them make mistakes," he said. "We did a lot of running before the season so that we could make our opponents tired. I told them we want to get the ball off the rim and run with it. Offense and defense, we run."
Palmer said the Charging Indians can play at a high level, but have not done so consistently so far.
"We have played pretty well in some of the games we lost," he said. "What's killing us is free throws. Once we fix that and develop some chemistry, we will be OK.
"We are good in transition, but we need to do better with our halfcourt offense. We are getting points off turnovers, but not in the halfcourt. We are hit and miss. Some days we play hard, sometimes we don't. I don't think we put a complete game together yet. We have talent, I know we can do it. We have been in games and won against teams that won state championships last year. We just need to buy in."
Warriors coach Dexter Washington said the Warriors started the game in good form before getting careless with the ball.
"We were rebounding and getting out in transition, that is our style of play," he said. "We were beating them up the court and finishing. My kids played lethargic tonight. We had four good days of practice, but we have to find some more offense and take care of the ball. This loss won't define us, we will be back."
Jamaar Moore scored a game-high 20 points to lead W-M. Flagg finished with 12.
Neiman Sullen scored 12 points to lead Hamilton. Scott finished with 11.