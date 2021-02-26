The start of the 2020-2021 high school basketball season was an adjustment period for the Washington-Marion Charging Indians.
But once they grew accustomed to first-year head coach Robert Palmer's defense-first mentality, the Charging Indians have been on a tear and will carry that momentum into the Class 4A playoffs.
"I finally got them to buy in," Palmer said. "It was a little struggle early with them buying into my philosophy.
"Over the last few weeks or month, everyone has been doing exactly what they needed to do. They have come together as a team."
No. 7 W-M (23-5) hosts No. 26 DeRidder (13-9) at 7 p.m. today.
W-M has won 11 consecutive games and 19 of its last 20 centered around the play of guards Jamaar Moore, Tyree Brown and Kinyan Stevens.
"It all starts with defense with our guard play," Palmer said. "If our guards can control other teams' guards, we will be successful.
"The game goes how they get things going as far as controlling the penetration and things like that. That helps us with the bigs too. It allows us to not get into foul trouble when they do their job."
As W-M's defensive improved, so did its offense by more than 13 points a game from the first eight games of the season to the last 20.
"We have been shooting the ball well," Palmer said. "I think that is a direct correlation from our defense.
"The offense is going to come. Us playing great defense has turned into us getting great shots. They have just been playing hard and together. I had a problem with that at first with everyone trying to do their own things. They make that extra pass, and they are giving up a good shot for a great shot."
Elsewhere
In other area bi-district playoff games, District 4-3A rivals Iowa and Westlake will meet for the third time.
No. 13 Iowa (14-7) hosts No. 20 Westlake (7-9) at 7 p.m. today.
Iowa won the first game 65-42 with Landon Langley having a big night with 23 points. Westlake won the second meeting 67-62 behind seven 3-pointers from Travon Gray and Noah Young.