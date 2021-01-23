VINTON — The Vinton Lions didn't stay down for long Friday in their showdown against rival DeQuincy.
The Tigers struck first, but the Lions used their speed and some sticky hands on defense to down the Tigers 75-34 and take sole possession of first place in District 5-2A.
Vinton (8-3, 3-0) won its seventh consecutive game and 16th consecutive in the series dating to the 2013-2014 season.
Vinton, the three-time defending district champion, forced the Tigers into 13 turnovers in the first quarter and 34 for the game. Vinton shot 71 percent in the first quarter to sprint to a 28-8 lead.
"In Vinton, you play with what you are given," Vinton head coach Keith Kelley said. "We have good quickness.
"We don't normally have great size, so we have to manufacture offense with our defense, and that is what we have been doing for years. These guys have bought into the defense we play, and we play extremely hard. I couldn't be prouder of them."
DeQuincy's Gavin Gary drove to the lane and dumped the ball off to Donte Thomas, who put it in for a 2-0 Tigers lead, but the Lions scored their first nine points in barely a minute and never looked back.
Belquin Ceasar scored the Lions' first four points for a 4-2 lead. Jaden Carrier added a 3-pointer, and Deshawn Bias dribbled along the baseline for a reverse layup and a 9-2 lead.
Vinton went on an 18-0 run before DeQuincy (2-6, 2-1) scored again with 3:45 left in the first quarter on a bucket by Thomas.
Carrier scored 10 of his 23 points in the first quarter and was one of three Lions in double figures. Bias scored 12 points, and Ceaser finished with 18 points. Carrier also had seven steals.
"(Carrier) has gotten really good at playing the top of our press," Kelley said. "He knows when he can leak out and try to get easy baskets. At the same time, he knows how to rebound on the back side."
Thomas led DeQuincy with 16 points.
Girls
District 5-2A
Vinton 59
DeQuincy 40
DeQuincy (2-7, 0-4): Gracie Whatley 16, Mckenzie Gore 15. Vinton (5-9, 2-2): Mackenzie Joseph 11, Nelli Molina 12.
Boys
District 5-2A
Vinton 75
DeQuincy 34
DeQuincy (2-6, 2-1): Donte Thomas 16. Vinton (8-3, 3-0): Jaden Carrier 23, Deshawn bias 12, Belquin Ceaser 18.