MONROE — Matt Viator is out as head coach at UL-Monroe.
The Warhawks were 0-10 this season with one game remaining against Troy.
The former McNeese coach was 19-39 in five seasons at the perennially struggling program.
"I met at length with Coach Viator yesterday and we arrived at the decision that as a program, it was time to seek new leadership," athletic director Scott McDonald said. "I appreciate everything he's done while attempting to rebuild this football program, especially under the extraordinary challenges presented to him and his staff this season.
"I also want to thank Matt and his wife Schantel for the significant impact they both had in our local and campus communities."
Viator was 78-33 in his nine full seasons at McNeese, including four Southland Conference championships and five FCS playoff appearances. He had three 10-win seasons.
He was also a high school head coach at Jennings, Vinton and Sulphur, winning the state championship at Jennings in 1992.
"I want to thank ULM for giving me the incredible opportunity to be a FBS head coach," Viator said.
"I'm grateful for all of the student-athletes that I've had the opportunity to coach over the last five seasons. Schantel and I have thoroughly enjoyed our time in Monroe."
ULM defensive coordinator Scott Stoker will serve as interim head coach for the Dec. 17 season finale at Troy.
McDonald said the school will conduct a national search for his successor.