Melody Popravak (blue) from Brooklyn, NY defeats Rachael Washington (red) from Niagara Falls, NY during the USA Boxing Olympic Trials at Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Dominic Okopie (blue) from Houston, TX defeats Dacarree Scott (red) from Brooklyn, NY during the USA Boxing Olympic Trials at Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Virginia Fuchs (red) takes on Stephanie Chavez (blue) at the Civic Center in Lake Charles, La., Monday, Dec.9, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Drawn to the ring in hopes of finding discipline and a physical challenge, Melody Popravak found the will and the way to overcome a rival and stay alive in the USA Boxing Olympic Trials with a split decision win over Rachal Washington.
Popravak, a Brooklyn, New York, resident, picked up her first win in three tries against Washington, of Niagara Falls, New York, in the 165-pound weight class. She advanced to another elimination bout Thursday night against the loser of tonight's bout between No. 3 Keandra Reeves and No. 2 Morelle McCane, each of whom won their first-round fight on Monday.
Popravak, the fourth seed in the class, Popravak said she had nothing to lose.
"I wanted to leave it all in the ring, just keep going even if I ended up passing out," she said.
"(Washington) is tough, she is hard to put down. I hit her with some good shots and it didn't stop her. She got to me a little in the third round, that is what caused the split."
Popravak said she learned from the two earlier losses to Washington.
"I had to learn to calm my nerves in there, stay cool," she said. "It's a learning process, I'm still new to boxing, I have been doing it for a year."
She said the sport has provided the challenges she was looking for when she decided to give it a shot.
"I wanted some discipline in my life and to challenge my body in the most physical ways. I have always been an athlete and wanted to see how far I could go. I needed that warm-up fight coming out here, I got a better flow going tonight."
Also finding better footing Tuesday night was Dominic Okople of Houston, who bounced back from a Monday loss with a win over Decarree Scott in the super heavyweight class.
"I fought my fight tonight," Okople said. "Instead of fighting in close, I used my reach. Yesterday I had a few nerves, but now I'm good. I have to dominate every fight now. Tonight I just wanted to box. He was shorter than me so I just wanted to stay on the outside and keep him from touching me."
Okople, the sixth seed, will fight the loser of No. 1 Luis Alardo-No. 4 Jeremiah Milton on Thursday night.
The trials continue at 6 p.m. today at the Lake Charles Civic Center with winner's bracket fights. Fights in the national championship tournaments for youth groups will begin at noon.
Showing her Tiger pride by walking to the ring wearing a purple-and-gold, tiger-striped head wrap, LSU graduate Virginia Fuchs shook off some early rust and controlled her first round fight at the USA Boxing Olympic Trials, beating Stephanie Chavez by decision.