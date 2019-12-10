Virginia Fuchs (red) takes on Stephanie Chavez (blue) at the Civic Center in Lake Charles, La., Monday, Dec.9, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Rick Hickman
Showing her Tiger pride by walking to the ring wearing a purple-and-gold, tiger-striped head wrap, LSU graduate Virginia Fuchs shook off some early rust and controlled her first round fight at the USA Boxing Olympic Trials, beating Stephanie Chavez by decision.
Fuchs, the top seed in the female 112-pound weight class, advances to face No. 4 Christina Cruz in a winner's bracket bout Wednesday night. Cruz advanced with a win over No. 5 Jasmine Hampton.
Fuchs gradually asserted her dominance over Chavez, increasing pressure over the four-round fight.
"I was a little rusty at the start," she said. "It took me a little while to get my rhythm back but then I found my distance well. I started picking up and in the last round she couldn't handle that pressure."
This is the third time Fuchs has competed in the Olympic Trials, though she is still seeking her first Olympic appearance. She won the 2016 Trials but did not place high enough at the Continental Qualifying event to move on to the Olympics.
"It is not my first rodeo, so I know what to expect," she said. "My experience the past three years internationally has definitely helped me at this level."
Fuchs said fighting in Louisiana is another boost. The Houston native went to LSU as a cross country runner and took up boxing as a way to stay in shape.
"It feels awesome, feels like I am coming home to where I started," she said. "I saw some people that I started with at my first gym, Fourteenth Street Park in Baton Rouge. Its something special that no one else here has."
Fuchs said she wants to keep the LSU momentum going.
"Our football team is number one and looking good, our quarterback is about to win the Heisman," she said. "That's fueling me even more."
In the biggest upset of the night, eighth seed Anthony Olascuaga of Los Angeles defeated top seed Michael Angeletti, a New Orleans native and two-time national champion, in the men's 114-pound class. Angeletti is scheduled to fight again tonight against fifth seed Ray Ray Robinson of Cincinnati. Robinson lost by walkover to fourth seed Anthony Herrera.
Olascuaga and Herrera will meet in a second round match Wednesday night.
The Trials continue at 6 p.m. tonight with elimination bouts featuring the losers from Monday. Monday night's winners will meet Wednesday in the second round of the double-elimination tournament.
USA Olympic Boxing Trial results from Monday
Male
165 lbs — No. 1 Troy Isley def. No. 8 Alex Chisolm; No. 4 Kahshad Elliot def. No. 5 Antonio Garcia; No. 2 Javier Martinez def. No. 7 Francis Hogan; No. 3 Joseph Hicks def. No. 6 Alexis Chaparro
114 lbs. — No. 8 Anthony Olascuaga def. No. 1 Michael Angeletti; No. 4 Anthony Herrera def. No. 5 Ray Ray Robinson via walkover; No. 6 Roscoe Hill def. No. 3 Jose Nieves; No. 2 Abraham Perez def. No. 7 Fernando Martinez vis walkover