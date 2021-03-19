Texas A&M's Makinzy Herzog pitched a no-hitter, holding McNeese State's struggling offense in check for a 5-1 nonconference win Thursday at Joe Miller Field.
"(Herzog) was really good," McNeese head coach James Landreneau said. "She wasn't missing spots and she made quality pitches.
"For some reason we couldn't find the barrel. Even when she got behind, she didn't really give in, stayed competing and stayed on the corners. We couldn't get any kind of rhythm. We couldn't get our swings off and we looked timid at the plate."
McNeese managed to get a lone runner past second base against Herzog, who struck out nine batters and walked four.
McNeese (10-15) lost for the third time in four games and scored fewer than two runs for the 11th time this season. The Cowgirls are 1-10 in those games.
"Hopefully in the back half of the season, we can get into some kind of rhythm offensively," Landreneau.
Landreneau said he's hoping his team can quickly put the game behind them with a Southland Conference series starting today at Sam Houston State (4-13, 1-2 SLC).
"You have to have a short memory and move on really quick," Landreneau said. "It is all about tomorrow right now.
"We have to make sure for conference play that we are mentally ready to play. This team is strong, and they will rebound well. I have confidence that we will be back and ready for a talented Sam Houston. It doesn't get any easier for us."
The series will start with a 6:30 p.m. game followed by a doubleheader at noon Saturday.
Texas A&M (19-3) quickly asserted itself in the top of the first inning with a three-run home run to right field by cleanup batter Shaylee Ackerman.
The Cowgirls caught a break in the bottom of the second inning on an Aggies error. Toni Perrin drew a walk and moved to second on a passed ball. Tayler Strother hit a grounder to Texas A&M third baseman Trinity Cannon, who overthrew first base allowing Perrin to score.
The Aggies added to their lead in the third inning with a two-run single by Morgan Smith. Landreneau made a pitching change, replacing Saleen Flores (4-4) with Jenna Edwards, but the Cowgirls couldn't provide any run support. Flores was tagged for five runs in two innings, while Edwards pitched five scoreless innings.
"The zone seemed a little tight, and (Flores) was having trouble finding the strike one," Landreneau said. "When are you are chasing runs that early in the game, you can't afford to give free passes away.
"Hopefully, next time, we can get a little more run support for her, and we can leave her in there longer."