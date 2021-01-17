McNeese Cowboys

Derek St. Hilaire made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points as New Orleans handed McNeese State a 99-84 Southland Conference loss on Saturday at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.

Damion Rosser had 20 points and 11 rebounds — his fourth career double-double — for UNO (3-9, 2-2 SLC), which scored a season-high 99 points. Troy Green added 12.

Both St. Hilaire and Rosser came off the bench for UNO, which has won 10 of the last 12 meetings.

The Cowboys (6-7) are 0-4 in conference for the first time since the 2014-15 season. It was the sixth consecutive conference loss for McNeese, dating to last season. They have not beaten a Division I opponent this season.

KeyShawn Feazell matched a career high with 22 points for the Cowboys. A.J. Lawson added 15 points, Carlos Rosario had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Dru Kuxhausen and Collin Warren each scored 10.

After a back-and-forth first 4 minutes to the start of the game, McNeese seized control with a 9-0 run. Feazell got it started with a layup, followed by a Rosario jumper, then a Kuxhausen drained a 3-pointer and then a Rosario layup.

With 14:23 left in the first half, McNeese led 18-11.

UNO responded with a 13-5 run and reclaimed the lead with a St. Hilaire 3-pointer with 9:58 left in the half.

Feazell's jumper with 7:30 left in the half tied the score at 29-29, but the Privateers closed out the half strong by outscoring the Cowboys 23-12.

UNO led 52-41 at the break.

After a St. Hilarie jumper extended UNO's lead to 13 points to start the second half, McNeese's shooting began to heat up with a 10-0 run with Rosario scoring five of those points.

UNO's Lamont Berzat and Rodney Carson Jr. answered with back-to-back 3-pointers that pushed the lead back up to nine points again.

McNeese trimmed the lead down to five points after a Kuxhausen 3-pointer and layup by Feazell. After UNO responded with a Rosser jumper, McNeese made it a four-point deficit with a Harwin Francis 3-pointer.

UNO, which entered the game averaging 68 points per game, found a way again to keep the lead and extended it with St. Hilarie made a jumper and 3-pointer on back-to-back Privateers possessions.

With 6:44, UNO led 78-69.

The closest McNeese came to making a game of it was with 4:09 left in the game. Feazell was fouled on a made layup and completed the three-point play with his free throw. The Cowboys trailed 80-74 but UNO went on a quick 6-0 run and led comfortably the rest of the way.

Tags

More from this section

Wainwright named 1A Coach of the Year

Wainwright named 1A Coach of the Year

Grand Lake's Jeff Wainwright is the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class 1A Coach of the Year after guiding the Hornets to the championship game.

Saints scratch QB Hill, RB Murray vs. Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints have ruled out two regular contributors to their running attack — option quarterback Taysom Hill and running back Latavius Murray — from Sunday’s divisional round playoff game against the Buccaneers.