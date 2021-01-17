Derek St. Hilaire made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points as New Orleans handed McNeese State a 99-84 Southland Conference loss on Saturday at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.
Damion Rosser had 20 points and 11 rebounds — his fourth career double-double — for UNO (3-9, 2-2 SLC), which scored a season-high 99 points. Troy Green added 12.
Both St. Hilaire and Rosser came off the bench for UNO, which has won 10 of the last 12 meetings.
The Cowboys (6-7) are 0-4 in conference for the first time since the 2014-15 season. It was the sixth consecutive conference loss for McNeese, dating to last season. They have not beaten a Division I opponent this season.
KeyShawn Feazell matched a career high with 22 points for the Cowboys. A.J. Lawson added 15 points, Carlos Rosario had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Dru Kuxhausen and Collin Warren each scored 10.
After a back-and-forth first 4 minutes to the start of the game, McNeese seized control with a 9-0 run. Feazell got it started with a layup, followed by a Rosario jumper, then a Kuxhausen drained a 3-pointer and then a Rosario layup.
With 14:23 left in the first half, McNeese led 18-11.
UNO responded with a 13-5 run and reclaimed the lead with a St. Hilaire 3-pointer with 9:58 left in the half.
Feazell's jumper with 7:30 left in the half tied the score at 29-29, but the Privateers closed out the half strong by outscoring the Cowboys 23-12.
UNO led 52-41 at the break.
After a St. Hilarie jumper extended UNO's lead to 13 points to start the second half, McNeese's shooting began to heat up with a 10-0 run with Rosario scoring five of those points.
UNO's Lamont Berzat and Rodney Carson Jr. answered with back-to-back 3-pointers that pushed the lead back up to nine points again.
McNeese trimmed the lead down to five points after a Kuxhausen 3-pointer and layup by Feazell. After UNO responded with a Rosser jumper, McNeese made it a four-point deficit with a Harwin Francis 3-pointer.
UNO, which entered the game averaging 68 points per game, found a way again to keep the lead and extended it with St. Hilarie made a jumper and 3-pointer on back-to-back Privateers possessions.
With 6:44, UNO led 78-69.
The closest McNeese came to making a game of it was with 4:09 left in the game. Feazell was fouled on a made layup and completed the three-point play with his free throw. The Cowboys trailed 80-74 but UNO went on a quick 6-0 run and led comfortably the rest of the way.