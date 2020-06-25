Tyree state runner-up

COVINGTON — Lisa Bissset led all the way after the fourth hole to knock off Sulphur's Brooke Tyree 1 up to win the Louisiana state women's golf championship Wednesday on the Tchefuncta Country Club course.
It was the first state title for the Tulane women's golf coach who did not trail in any of her four matches, and the first runner-up performance for Tyree, a Texas A&M golfer.
The two tied the first hole but Bisset won the second to take the lead only to have Tyree take the third to even the score. After both made bogey on the fourth, Bisset went 2 up by winning the next two and held that lead until a par by Tyree won the ninth hole.
On the backside, the two traded wins over the first two holes and then canceled each other out the rest of the way with Bisset 1 up the remaining seven holes.
Rain followed the two players throughout the round which began at 8:30 a.m. and they didn't finish until after 3 p.m., a suspension for lightning coming when the two were on the 15h hole.
Almost 2 inches of rain pelted the course throughout the tournament and on the resumption of play after the 15th hole, tournament officials decided to play the final three holes on the driest holes.
They selected Nos. 3, 7 and 8, two par-4s and one par-3. Bisset went into the final three holes 1 up and remained that way for the victory.
Tyree didn't help her chances with five bogeys over the first six holes but she was one shot away for most of the game.
Her runner-up finish was the second-best showing by a Southwest Louisiana performer in the tournament since McNeese State's Riley Isaac won the title and Brooke Duzan finished second in 2017. Four area players have won (1) or placed second (3) in the 92-year history of the event.