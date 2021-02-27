Turpeau’s 24 points tip table in W-M’s favor

Braylon Turpeau answered Washington-Marion head coach Robert Palmer's challenge to step up, helping the Charging Indians cruise by DeRidder 91-48 Friday night in a Class 4A bi-district game.
The No. 7 Charging Indians (24-5) advanced to host No. 10 Plaquemine in next week's regional round. Plaquemine advanced with a 55-41 win over No. 23 Tara.
DeRidder (13-10) stayed within touch through the first 12 minutes behind the scoring of forward K.J. Gooden, who scored 21 of DeRidder's 28 first-half points. Consecutive baskets by Gooden midway through the second quarter had DeRidder within 11 points, but W-M closed the half with a 12-5 burst. Turpeau scored the final 10 points of the run with two fast-break baskets, a pull-up jumper and two drives.
W-M blew the game open by scoring the first 15 points of the second half. Five of the seven baskets in the outburst followed Charging Indians steals, including a layup and 3-pointer on consecutive possessions by Turpeau.
Turpeau finished with 24 points.
"I told him we would need him and he has come to play the last three or four games," Palmer said of Turpeau. "If we can get everyone playing like that, we're going to be OK."
Palmer said defense was the key to pulling away at the end of the first half.
"We came out kind of slow, but once we got into our groove with a couple of steals and a couple of easy buckets, it went good after that," he said. "We're playing real good defense. We gave up 48 points, which is not a lot. We scored better in the second half."
Gooden finished with 24 points to lead DeRidder, confounding the W-M defense throughout the first half with a series of drives into the paint and trips to the free-throw line. He scored the last 11 DeRidder points in the first quarter and the first basket of the second quarter, which pulled the Dragons within 19-15.
W-M responded with a 15-4 run and led by double digits the rest of the way.
Jamaar Moore scored 15 points for W-M and Tyree Brown added 12. Derron Griffin finished with 17 points for DeRidder.
The Charging Indians have won 12 games in a row and 20 of their last 21.