Sophomore guard Paris Guillory had a double-double and triple double for the undefeated St. Louis Catholic Saints last week.

 Rodrick Anderson/American Press

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the week in high school basketball.

What is the best game on the schedule?

WA: St. Louis at Hamilton Christian boys, tonight. The Warriors are coming off a pair of wins at the Rayville tournament, where guards Elijah Belton, Neiman Sullen and center Malachi Evans all produced big games. The Saints are off to an 8-3 start under new head coach Mack Guillory and feature several scoring options led by Nick Ughovwa, Karlin Hardy and Terry Sherman.

RA: Washington-Marion at Avoyelles, boys, tonight. Washington-Marion is on a four-game win streak and reached the finals of the Iowa/Mallett Builders before the game was paused in the fourth quarter. Avoyelles has won five in a row, including a one-point win over Pineville and two points over Tioga. W-M has averaged nearly 70 points a game during their current streak with four players averaging more than eight points a game in Jamaar Moore, Gerard Stewart, Braylon Turpeau and Tyree Brown.

Name a boys player to watch.

WA: Iowa's Curtis Deville made a quick transition from the gridiron to the hardwood, helping the Yellow Jackets win a pair of games at the Iowa/Mallett Builders tournament last week. Deville had a high-game of 23 points.

RA: Senior guard Ethan Cockran and sophomore guard Aaron Garcia powered Lacassine to a 3-1 record last week. The Cardinals only loss was to 5A Sulphur on Saturday 66-57. Both averaged over 13 points a game for the week.

Name a girls player to watch.

WA: LaGrange forward McKenzie Shaw. The Gators have a proven trio of returning starters in Aasia Sam, Deja Tanks and Jeriah Warren, but new starter Shaw is emerging as a reliable player capable of providing inside scoring, rebounding, blocked shots and perimeter defense with her impressive combination of size and mobility.

RA: St. Louis sophomore guard Paris Guillory has been playing lights out lately. Guillory had a double-double (21 points, 10 rebounds) in a win over defending Class B champ Fairview last week followed by a triple-double (35 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals) to be B semifinalist Lacassine.

