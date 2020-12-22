In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the week in high school basketball.
What is the best game on the schedule?
WA: St. Louis at Hamilton Christian boys, tonight. The Warriors are coming off a pair of wins at the Rayville tournament, where guards Elijah Belton, Neiman Sullen and center Malachi Evans all produced big games. The Saints are off to an 8-3 start under new head coach Mack Guillory and feature several scoring options led by Nick Ughovwa, Karlin Hardy and Terry Sherman.
RA: Washington-Marion at Avoyelles, boys, tonight. Washington-Marion is on a four-game win streak and reached the finals of the Iowa/Mallett Builders before the game was paused in the fourth quarter. Avoyelles has won five in a row, including a one-point win over Pineville and two points over Tioga. W-M has averaged nearly 70 points a game during their current streak with four players averaging more than eight points a game in Jamaar Moore, Gerard Stewart, Braylon Turpeau and Tyree Brown.
Name a boys player to watch.
WA: Iowa's Curtis Deville made a quick transition from the gridiron to the hardwood, helping the Yellow Jackets win a pair of games at the Iowa/Mallett Builders tournament last week. Deville had a high-game of 23 points.
RA: Senior guard Ethan Cockran and sophomore guard Aaron Garcia powered Lacassine to a 3-1 record last week. The Cardinals only loss was to 5A Sulphur on Saturday 66-57. Both averaged over 13 points a game for the week.
Name a girls player to watch.
WA: LaGrange forward McKenzie Shaw. The Gators have a proven trio of returning starters in Aasia Sam, Deja Tanks and Jeriah Warren, but new starter Shaw is emerging as a reliable player capable of providing inside scoring, rebounding, blocked shots and perimeter defense with her impressive combination of size and mobility.
RA: St. Louis sophomore guard Paris Guillory has been playing lights out lately. Guillory had a double-double (21 points, 10 rebounds) in a win over defending Class B champ Fairview last week followed by a triple-double (35 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals) to be B semifinalist Lacassine.