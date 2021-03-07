This might be the one that got away.
McNeese State, looking to rebound from the week before, had a chance to pull off the upset Saturday night in Hammond.
The Cowboys were driving for the winning score with just over 2 minutes remaining when quarterback Cody Orgeron fumbled 4 yards from the end zone. Southeastern Louisiana's Alex Ramos recovered and the Lions never gave the ball back.
The result, a 25-20 Lions victory.
"We went toe-to-toe with a very good football team," said Cowboys head coach Frank Wilson. "Our football team took a step forward in our own development.
"This program is under construction to play better at a later date. It wasn't enough,"
Moral victories are not something Wilson talks about. At least not aloud. But he will have to settle for that this week.
Orgeron was hit on the play by Southeastern corner Ferlando Jordan as he tried for the extra yards.
Down 22-6 early in the third quarter the Cowboys (1-2, 0-2 Southland Conference) began to rally. Touchdown runs by A.J. Carter and Carlos Williams cut the lead to two early in the fourth quarter. That's when Wilson gambled.
He called for the trick play, which worked to perfection as Andre Sam fell on the ball.
But Orgeron's pass was tipped by Josh Matthews and intercepted by Lions safety Matthew Wright killing the drive.
"We felt like we saw something and we gave ourselves a chance," Wilson said.
"We cannot turn the ball over, way too many turnovers. We were poised and in position to win. We have to give ourselves a chance to win."
On the last play of the first half the Lions (1-1, 1-1) rolled the dice, electing not to kick a field goal and instead threw for the end zone. The gamble paid off as Cole Kelley found C.J. Turner on an 8-yard scoring pass that put Southeastern up 12-6 heading into the break as McNeese's Leon Young blocked the extra point try.
The score capped an 80-yard, 12-play drive that took the final 2:02 of the half.
Carter started the Cowboys off fast when he took the opening kickoff and raced 62 yards to set up the first score. A 15-yard face mask penalty on the Lions helped.
Morgan Ellison, a transfer from Indiana, led the Lions with 127 yards on 15 carries, including a nifty 32-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter for a 22-6 lead.
Orgeron finished 13 of 20 for 165 yards and two interceptions. Kelley threw for 301 yards for the Lions.
McNeese got two first half field goals from Jacob Abel, the second a 45-yarder to tie the score 6-6 with 5:58 to play in the second quarter. Abel has not missed a kick this season.
"We have to worry about us," Wilson said about his team's development. "We played better this week and that's important."
One area the Cowboys looked better was on the defense line, as McNeese pressured Kelley and sacked him four times, including once for a fumble that started the Cowboy comeback.
"Our defense played very well against a very talented offense," Wilson said.
McNeese will return home next week against Lamar with kickoff at noon.