In this edition of the Triple Play, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the first round of the softball playoffs.
What is the best large schools game?
WA: Washington-Marion at DeRidder, Monday. The Charging Indians cap off the best season in program history with their first postseason appearance. W-M is led by pitcher Ashanti Carter and infielder Kourtlynn Lilly. DeRidder ended the regular season with four losses in its last five games.
RA: Sulphur at Sam Houston, Monday. The District 3-5A rivals will play for the third time. The previous games were close with Sam Houston winning both 9-6 and 7-4.
What is the best small schools game involving an area team?
WA: East Beauregard at Oberlin, Monday. The Tigers swept the regular-season meetings, but the Trojans were within a run in the second game, 2-1.
RA: Welsh at Lake Arthur, Monday. Lake Arthur is going for its second playoff win in school history but has a difficult rematch with District 6-2A rival Welsh. In their lone regular-season meeting, Lake Arthur had to hold off a five-run seventh-inning rally to win 9-5.
Name a player to watch.
WA: Markenna Rutherford, South Beauregard. In the past four games, Rutherford has seven hits, three runs and four RBIs. She and leadoff hitter Jaci Buxton set the table for slugger Morgan Eaves.
RA: Arlee Darbonne, Iowa. The right-handed pitcher has been lights out lately, pitching four consecutive shutouts with 29 strikeouts and one walk for the fourth-rated Yellow Jackets. In 101 innings, she walked 14 batters with 110 strikeouts.