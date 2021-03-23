In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the week in high school baseball and softball.
What is the best baseball matchup of the week?
WA: Rosepine at DeQuincy, Thursday. Each team had won 5 of its last 6 games entering the week. Rayden Rosalis had four hits and six RBI in DeQuincy's 19-2 win over Hemphill (Tx.) Saturday. Rosepine's offense is dangerous with standout hitters Jake Smith, Grant Ducote, Ethan Frey and Braden Trull at the top of the order.
RA: South Beauregard at Grand Lake, Friday. A pair of No. 1 teams — Class 3A's South Beauregard and Class 1A's Grand Lake — meet up for a nondistrict game. South Beauregard has won 10 of its last 11 games by an average of more than five runs a game. The Hornets are looking to rebound from their first loss to Division III No. 4 Lafayette Christian.
What is the best softball game of the week?
WA: South Beauregard at Iowa. Two of the area's top hitters will square off in the District 4-3A opener. South Beauregard's Morgan Eaves became the the school's all-time leading home run hitter last week and has seven on the season. Iowa's Ana Alexander had seven hits over two games last Thursday and Friday, including a home run against Northside Christian.
RA: Sam Houston at St. Thomas More, Friday. Sam Houston has been on a scoring benge lately, outscoring its opponents 66-6 in its last five games with 33 extra base hits, including a pair of home runs by Brylie Fontenot and Alexis Dibbly. But the Courgars, No. 4 in Division II, has some big hitters as well in Gabbie Stutes and Hannah Parker. Sam Houston is ranked No. 6 in Class 5A.
Name a player to watch.
WA: Barbe catcher Kyle Debarge has made a swift adjustment behind the player after playing on the infield the past couple of seasons. He threw out a pair of runners against St. Louis last week and sets the tone for the Bucs offense as the leadoff hitter.
RA: Fairview's Rylee Cloud got a late start to the season after leading the Panthers to a second consecutive Class B state, but the Arkansas commitment, has been on a tear lately with at least one home run in her last four games.