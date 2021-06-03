In this edition of the Triple Play, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the small schools high school softball season and look ahead to 2022.
Which area team was most impressive?
RA: Rosepine. The Eagles got several clutch performances at the state tournament to give longtime head coach Jeff Smith his first state championship. Braden Trull’s pitched five innings of relief in the semifinals, catcher Ethan Frey switched to the mound in the final and pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts, and Grant Ducote drove in the winning run in the Class 2A championship game.
WA: Grand Lake. The Hornets just missed a state title, losing to Oak Grove in the Class 1A state championship game. The Hornets used strong defense and the pitching of Devin David, Kade Massey and Garrett Walker.
Name a player who excelled.
RA: Kade Massey excelled as a dual-threat player in his final season for the Grand Lake Hornets. On the mound, he went 7-1 with a minuscule 0.47 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 30 innings. In the Hornets’ 6-0 win over LaSalle in the semifinals, he struck out 12 batters and pitched a one-hitter.
WA: Rosepine outfielder Grant Ducote hit .443 with 41 RBIs and 32 stolen bases.
Which team that didn’t make it to the state tournament this year likely will make the trip in 2022?
RA: DeQuincy. The Tigers were so close again to making the state tournament, losing to Loreauville in three games. DeQuincy has lost in the quarterfinals three of the last four seasons. While the Tigers lose several seniors, there are talented underclassmen returning in infielders Reese Ashworth and Gavin Gary and utility player Sammy Maddox.
WA: Kinder. The Yellow Jackets reached the quarterfinals with a young team. Returnees include pitcher Landon Schmitz and outfielder Luke LeBouef.