In this edition of the Triple Play, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the first round of the high school baseball playoffs.
What is the most interesting large schools game?
WA: No. 22 Church Point at No. 11 Westlake. The Rams enter the postseason with four straight wins, having scored 48 runs in those games. Westlake's pithing staff has allowed only 15 runs over the team's last seven games.
RA: No. 18 Parkway at No. 15 Sulphur. Both teams have a lot of momentum heading into the postseason. The Tors have won seven of their last 10 games, including a sweep of No. 11 Acadiana to finish the regular season and secure a home playoff game, while Haughton has won eight of its last nine games.
What is the best small schools game?
WA: No. 19 Lake Arthur at No. 14 Avoyelles Public Charter. The Tigers have shut out three opponents during its current four-game winning streak. Warner Levy has four hits and four runs scored over the past two games for Lake Arthur.
RA: No. 23 Vinton at No. 10 Welsh. Welsh found its offensive grove late in the season, scoring nine or more runs in six of its last eight games. Vinton struggled down the stretch but has a strong 1-2 duo on the mound in Noah Gary and Lukas Bunting.
Name a player to watch.
WA: Iowa's Cade Labruyere and Dezmon Dugas combined for nine hits and six runs scored over the Jackets' final two regular season games. The pair sets the table for Iowa's lineup as the Jackets seek a return trip to the state tournament.
RA: Welsh junior Cale Navarre won two of his last three starts and has not allowed an earned un in his last 8 1/3 innings. In his last three apperances, Navarre has given up just one walk and struck out 16 batters.