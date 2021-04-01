In this edition of the Triple Play, staff writers Warren Arceneaux and Rodrick Anderson preview the weekend's high school sports.
What is the best game on the schedule?
WA: Lafayette at Sam Houston, Saturday. Both are 3-1 in District 3-5A play and each has won its last three games. The Broncos have a trio of two-way stars in Andrew Glass, Alex Norris and Dylan Thompson, all of whom pitch and play in the infield. The teams meet Thursday in Lafayette and Saturday in Moss Bluff hoping to remain in the district title chase.
RA: Fairview at Pitkin, softball. Fairview got a late start to the season but leads District 5-B by a half game over Pitkin. A win over Pitkin would move the Panthers within a win of taking the district championship.
Name a baseball player to watch.
WA: In a two-game sweep of Comeaux, Sam Houston's Alex Norris had a total of four hits and a pitching win, striking out five batters in the Broncos' win Tuesday night.
RA: Junior infielder Kylin Broussard has been a reliable offensive threat this season for Class 1A No. 1 Grand Lake. Fontenot drove in seven runs in the Hornets' last three games and hit .455.
Name a softball player to watch.
WA: Barbe's Kylie Dehart has five hits, four runs scored and six RBIs over the last two games. Dehart, a leadoff hitter, has set the pace for a Barbe offense that has scored 29 runs in wins over Iowa and New Iberia.
WA: Sam Houston's Brylie Fontenot has been on a power-hitting streak recently. The sophomore third baseman has hit three home runs in three games and five in her last eight games. Fontenot has nine home runs and an eight-game hitting streak headed into today's District 3-5A game with Sulphur.