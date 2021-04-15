In this edition of the Triple Play, staff writers Warren Arceneaux and Rodrick Anderson preview the high school softball playoffs.
Which area team is most likely to reach the state tournament in Sulphur?
WA: Rosepine. The Eagles have balance with pitcher Chloe Bennett on a streak of seven consecutive shutouts and a powerful offensive lineup led by power hitter Calyn Brister.
RA: Barbe. Since a tough 3-1 loss to St. Amant in the 2019 Class 5A final, Barbe has been waiting for another chance. COVID-19 spoiled the 2020 season, but the Bucs have been stellar this season with only two losses, to Division No. 1 John Curtis and Class 5A No. 6 Sam Houston, and 11 in their last 77 games.
Name a large schools player to watch.
WA: Barbe outfielder Kylie Dehart. Over Barbe's last four games, Dehart has reached base 12 times, scored eight runs and driven in eight more. The speedy leadoff hitter is the catalyst for Barbe's offense, setting the table for the middle of the order which features another pair of standouts in Nyjah Fontenot and Halie Pappion.
RA: Sam Houston senior outfielder Kaylee Cooper has been a big contributor lately, batting .537 in her last 13 games with nine doubles, 20 runs scored and 18 RBIs.
Name a small schools player to watch.
WA: Merryville's Alyssa Duncan. In four games this month, Duncan has nine hits in 17 at-bats with six runs scored and six RBIs, including a winning single against South Beauregard on Tuesday. Merryville has won nine of its past 10 games and is set to enter the Class 1A playoffs as a top three seed.
RA: Kinder senior outfielder Chloe Hamilton is batting over .500 over the last month and trying to lead the Yellow Jackets back to the state tournament for the first time since their run to the finals in 2019. She has produced six multi-hit games in the last month, including four hits, three runs, two RBIs and a home run against DeQuincy April 6.