In this edition of the Triple Play, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss the large school high school baseball and softball seasons and look ahead to 2022.
Which team was most impressive?
WA: Iowa. The Yellow Jackets mashed their way to their first appearance in a state championship game behind a dominant offense led by Ana Alexander, Kamryn Broussard and Karagan and Kamryn Howard. Pitcher Arlee Darbonne stepped up in the playoffs to make the Jackets a title contender.
RA: Like their baseball counterparts, the Barbe Bucs softball team had a season that will be remembered for many years. They steamrolled the competition, losing a pair of games to Division I state champion John Curtis and Class 5A quarterfinalist Sam Houston, on their way to their first state championship since 1997. The Bucs played two games decided by two or fewer runs, led by one of the area’s best pitchers in Halie Pappion, and a lineup loaded with big hitters like Nyjah Fontenot, Sarah David, Madison Chretien, Alana Mark and Kylie DeHart.
Name a player who excelled.
WA: Pitcher Lexi Dibbley became a dominant force in the circle and at the plate to help Sam Houston earn a share of the District 3-5A title. Dibbley had a 2.11 ERA and hit .443 with seven home runs.
RA: Barbe outfielder Nyjah Fontenot just keeps getting better. After hitting over .400 as a freshman in 2019, she hit .535 in the Bucs’ championship run plus 11 home runs and 61 RBIs. Once she got on the basepath few could catch her as the she stole 32 bases and scored 53 runs.
Which team that didn’t make it to the state tournament likely will make the trip in 2022?
WA: South Beauregard. The Lady K’s feature the area’s best slugger in Morgan Eaves, who hit 20 home runs. Also back will be pitcher Hayven Myers and shortstop Emelie Price. The Lady K’s reached the quarterfinals, losing to top-seeded Grant.
RA: The only thing that stood in the way for Sam Houston reaching the state tournament was District 3-5A rival and state champion Barbe. But on the bright side the Broncos have a pair of standout sophomores to build a championship run around in pitcher Lexi Dibbley and shortstop Brylie Fontenot plus juniors Kamryn Lafosse and Madelyn England.