In this edition of the Triple Play, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the week in high school baseball, softball and track and field.
What is the best baseball game of the week?
WA: Sulphur at Barbe. The Tors have a history of getting up for games against the Bucs. Saturday, they led for most of the game until the Bucs rallied in the seventh inning. Sulphur will be looking to follow Sam Houston's script from last week, when the Broncos lost the first game against Barbe but rallied for a win in Game 2.
RA: Merryville at Grand Lake, Thursday. The game will decide the front runner in the District 4-1A race. Grand Lake is the top-ranked team in Class 1A with just a single loss to Division III No. 4 Lafayette Christian. While Merryville's record might not look good on paper, the Panthers are battled tested with six games against top-10 teams, including close loses to Anacoco and South Beauregard.
What is the best softball game of the week?
WA: Bell City at Lacassine, Wednesday. The Bruins (9-5) have been posting up big numbers, scoring 10 or more runs in nine of their 14 games. Lacassine (11-8) has won six of its last eight games, scoring 93 runs in that span. The game will be the first of three over the next two weeks to decide the District 7-B title.
RA: Rosepine at Kinder, today. Rosepine travels to Kinder with a chance to tighten its grip on the the top spot District 5-2A. The Eagles have won 10 of their last 11 games, including an 8-2 win over Kinder but that game was close until the Eagles scored five runs in the fifth inning. Kinder has scored eight or more runs in its last nine games.
Name a track athlete to watch at the B.S. Walker Relays Wednesday at LaGrange High School.
WA: Lake Charles College Prep's Alaya Gradney is one of the area's top runners, currently ranking second in the 300 hurdles, third in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes and is a member of the Blazer 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams, all of which are ranked in the top three. She ran the anchor leg when Prep ran the area's best time in the 4x100 relay, 50.15 seconds.
RA: In his first full season on the Sulphur track and field team, senior Zakk Boullion has risen quickly as one of Southwest Louisiana's top hurdlers. He posted the area's best time in the 110-meter hurdls last week at the Taussig Relays at 15.58 seconds and has the second best time in the 300 at 41.88 seconds.