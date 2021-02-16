St. Louis-Iowa

St. Louis Catholic’s Tia Reder works her way to the lane while being guarded by Iowa’s Aniyah Batiste during a District 4-3A game Friday evening at Burton Coliseum.

 Rodrick Anderson/American Press

A trio of Southwest Louisiana teams drew the top seed in their respective classes Monday when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the girls’ basketball playoff brackets.

Defending Class 4A champion LaGrange (22-1) is the top seed once again, two-time state runner up St. Louis (26-1) leads the Division II bracket, and 2020 state runner up Hathaway (20-3) is the favorite in Class B.

The LHSAA Marsh Madness girls state basketball tournament semifinals will be split between two sites because of coronavirus restrictions. Semifinals games will be played at the Southeastern University Center in Hammond and Burton Coliseum. All finals will be played in Hammond.

LaGrange rolled through the playoffs last season, winning by an average of 33.2 points, to win its firstever state championship. The Gators are on a 19-game win streak after losing to Division III No. 1 Lafayette Christian Dec. 3.

The Gators, who return several key players from last year’s team including the 2020 4A state tournament MVP Jeriah Warren, Aasia Sam and Deja Tanks, host No. 32 Beau Chene to open the playoffs.

St. Louis lost to Liberty in the Division II finals the last two seasons and is looking to win its first state championship since 1989.

The Saints host No. 16 Teurlings Catholic in the Division II regional round.

The Saints have won 12 consecutive games led by sophomore Paris Guillory and junior Myca Trail.

Hathaway bowed to 12-time champion Fairview (25-4) in the Class B finals last season but is looking to finish out on top for the first time since 1970 with key talent returning in Chloey Guidry, Lamiya Sanchez and Brea Baca-White. There is a possibility of a rematch in the finals with Fairview on the other side of the bracket at No. 2.

A total of 13 area teams garnered top-10 seeds.

Merryville (24-2), a semifinalist last season, is the No. 2 seed in Class 1A and will get a first-round by along with No. 6 Elton (7-8), the 2019 1A state champ.

In Class 3A, South Beauregard (18-4) is ranked third and after its first title since 2017 and third overall.

Lake Arthur (26-4), the District 6-2A champion, is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A.

Reeves (13-5) is the fourseed in Class B. Jennings (19-7) in Class 3A and Lacassine (17-8) in Class B drew six-seeds.

District 5-2A champion Rosepine (24-6) is the No. 6 seed in Class 2A. The Eagles made their first trip to the state tournament in more than 40 years back in 2018.

Iota (16-7) is seeded eighth in Class 3A.

Merryville, Hathaway, Elton, Fairview, Lacassine and Reeves will get byes in the first round.

There will be three matchups featuring Southwest La. schools. In Class 3A, District 4-3A’s No. 6 Jennings hosts No. 27 Iowa (8-17). In Class 2A, No. 15 Kinder (13-9) hosts rival Welsh (12-18), and in Class 1A, District 4-1A rivals No.15 Oberlin (10-12) and No. 18 East Beauregard (5-14) will meet in the first round.

Other area teams hosting in the first round include No. 13 Washington-Marion (13-6) and No. 16 Westlake (11-8) in Class 3A, Class 1A No. 10 Grand Lake (12-12) and No. 13 Bell City (14-7) in Class B.

Class 2A No. 27 Vinton (8-11) will make its first playoff appearance since 2005 when it travels to No. 6 Franklin.

 
 

Girls

Bidistrict playoff pairings

Class 5A

No. 32 Fontainebleau at No. 1 Ponchatoula

No. 17 Ouachita Parish at No. 16 Pineville

No. 24 Sulphur at No. 9 Ruston

No. 25 Airline at No. 8 Hahnville

No. 28 West Ouachita at No. 5 Mandeville

No. 21 Natchitoches Central at No. 12 Benton

No. 20 Southside at No. 13 Southwood

No. 29 Live Oak at No. 4 Parkway

No. 30 L.W. Higgins at No. 3 Walker

No. 19 West Jefferson at No. 14 St. Amant

No. 22 East St. John at No. 11 H.L. Bourgeois

No. 27 Chalmette at No. 6 Captain Shreve

No. 26 Terrebonne at No. 7 Zachary

No. 23 Denham Springs at No. 10 West Monroe

No. 18 Slidell at No. 15 Northshore

No. 31 Bonnabel at No. 2 Lafayette

Class 4A

No. 32 Beau Chene at No. 1 LaGrange

No. 17 North Vermilion at No. 16 Northside

No. 24 Bastrop at No. 9 Carencro

No. 25 Liviingston Collegiate at No. 8 Opelousas

No. 28 Pearl River at No. 5 Edna Karr

No. 21 Assumption at No. 12 John F. Kennedy

No. 20 South Lafourche at No. 13 Washington-Marion

No. 29 Istrouma at No. 4 Warren Easton

No. 30 Rayne at No. 3 Neville

No. 19 Minden at No. 14 Lakeshore

No. 22 Booker T. Washington at No. 11 Northwood-Shreveport

No. 27 Salmen at No. 6 A.J. Ellender

No. 26 Woodlawn-Shreveport at No. 7 Plaquemine

No. 23 Westgate at No. 10 Belle Chasse

No. 18 George Washington Carver at No. 15 Bolton

No. 31 Peabody at No. 2 Huntington

Class 3A

No. 32 McDonogh #35 at No. 1 Madison Prep

No. 17 Abbeville at No. 16 Westlake

No. 24 Bogalusa at No. 9 Loranger

No. 25 Church Point at No. 8 Iota

No. 28 Richwood at No. 5 Kaplan

No. 21 Booker T. Washington-New Orleans at No. 12 Donaldsonville

No. 20 Grant at No. 13 Caldwell Parish

No. 29 Kenner Discovery Health Science at No. 4 Brusly

No. 30 Wossman at No. 3 South Beauregard

No. 19 Ville Platte at No. 14 St. James

No. 22 West Feliciana at No. 11 Union Parish

No. 27 Iowa at No. 6 Jennings

No. 26 Baker at No. 7 Northwest

No. 23 Carroll at No. 10 Mansfield

No. 18 Crowley at No. 15 Pine Prairie

No. 31 Berwick at No. 2 Albany

Class 2A

No. 32 Oakdale at No. 1 Doyle

No. 17 French Settlement at No. 16 Avoyelles

No. 24 Kentwood at No. 9 Rayville

No. 25 Pine at No. 8 Jonesboro-Hodge

No. 28 Winnfield at No. 5 Avoyelles Public Charter

No. 21 Madison at No. 12 Port Allen

No. 20 Bunkie at No. 13 South Plaquemines

No. 29 St. Helena College & Career Academy at No. 4 Lakeview

No. 30 Rapides at No. 3 Lake Arthur

No. 19 D’Arbonne Woods Charter at No. 14 Red River

No. 22 Mangham at No. 11 Springfield

No. 27 Vinton at No. 6 Franklin

No. 26 Northeast at No. 7 Rosepine

No. 23 East Feliciana at No. 10 Many

No. 18 Welsh at No. 15 Kinder

No. 31 West St. Mary at No. 2 Amite

Class 1A

No. 1 East Iberville, bye

No. 17 LaSalle at No. 16 Delta Charter

No. 24 Tensas at No. 9 Oak Grove

No. 8 Logansport, bye

No. 5 Homer, bye

No. 21 Centerville at No. 12 Lincoln Preparatory School

No. 20 Arcadia at No. 13 Plain Dealing

No. 4 North Central, bye

No. 3 Northwood-Lena, bye

No. 19 Basile at No. 14 Haynesville

No. 22 Montgomery at No. 11 Delhi

No. 6 Elton, bye

No. 7 White Castle, bye

No. 23 Ringgold at No. 10 Grand Lake

No. 18 East Beauregard at No. 15 Oberlin

No. 2 Merryville, bye

Class B

No. 1 Hathaway, bye

No. 17 Simboro at No. 16 Castor

No. 24 Elizabeth at No. 9 Stanley

No. 8 Zwolle, bye

No. 5 Anacoco, bye

No. 21 Monterey at No. 12 Choudrant

No. 20 Negreet at No. 13 Bell City

No. 4 Quitman, bye

No. 3 Florien, bye

No. 19 Forest at No. 14 Oak Hill

No. 22 Doyline at No. 11 Glenmora

No. 6 Lacassine, bye

No. 7 Midland, bye

No. 23 Converse at No. 10 Holden

No. 18 Pitkin at No. 15 Weston

No. 2 Fairview, bye

Regional

Class C

No. 16 Simpson at No. 1 Gibsland-Coleman

No. 9 Ebarb at No. 8 Phoenix

No. 12 Starks at No. 5 Summerfield

No. 13 Calvin at No. 4 Reeves

No. 14 Pleasant Hill at No. 3 Plainview

No. 11 Atlanta at No. 6 Hornbeck

No. 10 Georgetown at No. 7 Evans

No. 15 Central-Jonesville at No. 2 Hicks.

Division II

No. 16 Teurlings Catholic at No. 1 St. Louis Catholic

No. 9 St. Michael The Archangel at No. 8 E.D. White

No. 12 Parkview Baptist at No. 5 Ben Franklin

No. 13 Vandebilt Catholic at No. 4 St. Thomas More

No. 14 St. Scholastica at No. 3 Liberty

NO. 11 Archbishop Hannan at No. 6 University Lab

No. 10 Loyola Prep at No. 7 De La Salle

No. 15 Haynes Academy at No. 2 Ursuline Academy

