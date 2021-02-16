A trio of Southwest Louisiana teams drew the top seed in their respective classes Monday when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the girls’ basketball playoff brackets.
Defending Class 4A champion LaGrange (22-1) is the top seed once again, two-time state runner up St. Louis (26-1) leads the Division II bracket, and 2020 state runner up Hathaway (20-3) is the favorite in Class B.
The LHSAA Marsh Madness girls state basketball tournament semifinals will be split between two sites because of coronavirus restrictions. Semifinals games will be played at the Southeastern University Center in Hammond and Burton Coliseum. All finals will be played in Hammond.
LaGrange rolled through the playoffs last season, winning by an average of 33.2 points, to win its firstever state championship. The Gators are on a 19-game win streak after losing to Division III No. 1 Lafayette Christian Dec. 3.
The Gators, who return several key players from last year’s team including the 2020 4A state tournament MVP Jeriah Warren, Aasia Sam and Deja Tanks, host No. 32 Beau Chene to open the playoffs.
St. Louis lost to Liberty in the Division II finals the last two seasons and is looking to win its first state championship since 1989.
The Saints host No. 16 Teurlings Catholic in the Division II regional round.
The Saints have won 12 consecutive games led by sophomore Paris Guillory and junior Myca Trail.
Hathaway bowed to 12-time champion Fairview (25-4) in the Class B finals last season but is looking to finish out on top for the first time since 1970 with key talent returning in Chloey Guidry, Lamiya Sanchez and Brea Baca-White. There is a possibility of a rematch in the finals with Fairview on the other side of the bracket at No. 2.
A total of 13 area teams garnered top-10 seeds.
Merryville (24-2), a semifinalist last season, is the No. 2 seed in Class 1A and will get a first-round by along with No. 6 Elton (7-8), the 2019 1A state champ.
In Class 3A, South Beauregard (18-4) is ranked third and after its first title since 2017 and third overall.
Lake Arthur (26-4), the District 6-2A champion, is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A.
Reeves (13-5) is the fourseed in Class B. Jennings (19-7) in Class 3A and Lacassine (17-8) in Class B drew six-seeds.
District 5-2A champion Rosepine (24-6) is the No. 6 seed in Class 2A. The Eagles made their first trip to the state tournament in more than 40 years back in 2018.
Iota (16-7) is seeded eighth in Class 3A.
Merryville, Hathaway, Elton, Fairview, Lacassine and Reeves will get byes in the first round.
There will be three matchups featuring Southwest La. schools. In Class 3A, District 4-3A’s No. 6 Jennings hosts No. 27 Iowa (8-17). In Class 2A, No. 15 Kinder (13-9) hosts rival Welsh (12-18), and in Class 1A, District 4-1A rivals No.15 Oberlin (10-12) and No. 18 East Beauregard (5-14) will meet in the first round.
Other area teams hosting in the first round include No. 13 Washington-Marion (13-6) and No. 16 Westlake (11-8) in Class 3A, Class 1A No. 10 Grand Lake (12-12) and No. 13 Bell City (14-7) in Class B.
Class 2A No. 27 Vinton (8-11) will make its first playoff appearance since 2005 when it travels to No. 6 Franklin.
Girls
Bidistrict playoff pairings
Class 5A
No. 32 Fontainebleau at No. 1 Ponchatoula
No. 17 Ouachita Parish at No. 16 Pineville
No. 24 Sulphur at No. 9 Ruston
No. 25 Airline at No. 8 Hahnville
No. 28 West Ouachita at No. 5 Mandeville
No. 21 Natchitoches Central at No. 12 Benton
No. 20 Southside at No. 13 Southwood
No. 29 Live Oak at No. 4 Parkway
No. 30 L.W. Higgins at No. 3 Walker
No. 19 West Jefferson at No. 14 St. Amant
No. 22 East St. John at No. 11 H.L. Bourgeois
No. 27 Chalmette at No. 6 Captain Shreve
No. 26 Terrebonne at No. 7 Zachary
No. 23 Denham Springs at No. 10 West Monroe
No. 18 Slidell at No. 15 Northshore
No. 31 Bonnabel at No. 2 Lafayette
Class 4A
No. 32 Beau Chene at No. 1 LaGrange
No. 17 North Vermilion at No. 16 Northside
No. 24 Bastrop at No. 9 Carencro
No. 25 Liviingston Collegiate at No. 8 Opelousas
No. 28 Pearl River at No. 5 Edna Karr
No. 21 Assumption at No. 12 John F. Kennedy
No. 20 South Lafourche at No. 13 Washington-Marion
No. 29 Istrouma at No. 4 Warren Easton
No. 30 Rayne at No. 3 Neville
No. 19 Minden at No. 14 Lakeshore
No. 22 Booker T. Washington at No. 11 Northwood-Shreveport
No. 27 Salmen at No. 6 A.J. Ellender
No. 26 Woodlawn-Shreveport at No. 7 Plaquemine
No. 23 Westgate at No. 10 Belle Chasse
No. 18 George Washington Carver at No. 15 Bolton
No. 31 Peabody at No. 2 Huntington
Class 3A
No. 32 McDonogh #35 at No. 1 Madison Prep
No. 17 Abbeville at No. 16 Westlake
No. 24 Bogalusa at No. 9 Loranger
No. 25 Church Point at No. 8 Iota
No. 28 Richwood at No. 5 Kaplan
No. 21 Booker T. Washington-New Orleans at No. 12 Donaldsonville
No. 20 Grant at No. 13 Caldwell Parish
No. 29 Kenner Discovery Health Science at No. 4 Brusly
No. 30 Wossman at No. 3 South Beauregard
No. 19 Ville Platte at No. 14 St. James
No. 22 West Feliciana at No. 11 Union Parish
No. 27 Iowa at No. 6 Jennings
No. 26 Baker at No. 7 Northwest
No. 23 Carroll at No. 10 Mansfield
No. 18 Crowley at No. 15 Pine Prairie
No. 31 Berwick at No. 2 Albany
Class 2A
No. 32 Oakdale at No. 1 Doyle
No. 17 French Settlement at No. 16 Avoyelles
No. 24 Kentwood at No. 9 Rayville
No. 25 Pine at No. 8 Jonesboro-Hodge
No. 28 Winnfield at No. 5 Avoyelles Public Charter
No. 21 Madison at No. 12 Port Allen
No. 20 Bunkie at No. 13 South Plaquemines
No. 29 St. Helena College & Career Academy at No. 4 Lakeview
No. 30 Rapides at No. 3 Lake Arthur
No. 19 D’Arbonne Woods Charter at No. 14 Red River
No. 22 Mangham at No. 11 Springfield
No. 27 Vinton at No. 6 Franklin
No. 26 Northeast at No. 7 Rosepine
No. 23 East Feliciana at No. 10 Many
No. 18 Welsh at No. 15 Kinder
No. 31 West St. Mary at No. 2 Amite
Class 1A
No. 1 East Iberville, bye
No. 17 LaSalle at No. 16 Delta Charter
No. 24 Tensas at No. 9 Oak Grove
No. 8 Logansport, bye
No. 5 Homer, bye
No. 21 Centerville at No. 12 Lincoln Preparatory School
No. 20 Arcadia at No. 13 Plain Dealing
No. 4 North Central, bye
No. 3 Northwood-Lena, bye
No. 19 Basile at No. 14 Haynesville
No. 22 Montgomery at No. 11 Delhi
No. 6 Elton, bye
No. 7 White Castle, bye
No. 23 Ringgold at No. 10 Grand Lake
No. 18 East Beauregard at No. 15 Oberlin
No. 2 Merryville, bye
Class B
No. 1 Hathaway, bye
No. 17 Simboro at No. 16 Castor
No. 24 Elizabeth at No. 9 Stanley
No. 8 Zwolle, bye
No. 5 Anacoco, bye
No. 21 Monterey at No. 12 Choudrant
No. 20 Negreet at No. 13 Bell City
No. 4 Quitman, bye
No. 3 Florien, bye
No. 19 Forest at No. 14 Oak Hill
No. 22 Doyline at No. 11 Glenmora
No. 6 Lacassine, bye
No. 7 Midland, bye
No. 23 Converse at No. 10 Holden
No. 18 Pitkin at No. 15 Weston
No. 2 Fairview, bye
Regional
Class C
No. 16 Simpson at No. 1 Gibsland-Coleman
No. 9 Ebarb at No. 8 Phoenix
No. 12 Starks at No. 5 Summerfield
No. 13 Calvin at No. 4 Reeves
No. 14 Pleasant Hill at No. 3 Plainview
No. 11 Atlanta at No. 6 Hornbeck
No. 10 Georgetown at No. 7 Evans
No. 15 Central-Jonesville at No. 2 Hicks.
Division II
No. 16 Teurlings Catholic at No. 1 St. Louis Catholic
No. 9 St. Michael The Archangel at No. 8 E.D. White
No. 12 Parkview Baptist at No. 5 Ben Franklin
No. 13 Vandebilt Catholic at No. 4 St. Thomas More
No. 14 St. Scholastica at No. 3 Liberty
NO. 11 Archbishop Hannan at No. 6 University Lab
No. 10 Loyola Prep at No. 7 De La Salle
No. 15 Haynes Academy at No. 2 Ursuline Academy