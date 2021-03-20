For a second consecutive week, McNeese State will take a step back in time.
After facing run-happy Lamar last week, the Cowboys travel to play Northwestern State and another old-time ground attack.
The run-first Demons (0-2), like McNeese (1-3, 0-3 Southland Conference), will be looking for their first Southland Conference victory of this strange spring season, having lost their opening two games.
"It never gets any easier," McNeese head coach Frank Wilson said. "You see the way they played their first two games, what kind of a team they are. This is a good, talented team."
After leading the entire game last week at Southeastern Louisiana, Northwestern State lost 27-24 on a field goal with 2 seconds remaining. That, after playing preseason favorite and seventh-ranked Nicholls State to a seven-point game in the opener.
"They do a lot of things well," Wilson said of the Demons. "They have a talented offensive line and two very good running backs. They run the ball effectively."
Scooter Adams leads Northwestern with 190 yards on the ground with Aubrey Scott close behind at 187. The Demons are averaging 243 yards on the ground per game.
"We're playing extremely hard and physical, and we want to get a check in the win column," said Demons head coach Brad Laird. "These kids deserve that, and if we keep doing the things we're doing, we'll get it."
It will be the latest test for an improving McNeese defense that is coming off a big week. The Cowboys had five sacks and 12 tackles for loss against Lamar, which ran the ball 62 times.
The Cardinals averaged 3.3 yards a rush as the McNeese front seven controlled the line of scrimmage.
Cowboys linebacker Dorion Pollard led the way with nine tackles, but the kicking game and offense need to improve. Three missed kicks proved costly, as did the passing game which got 72 yards.
"You can't win in college football today with that," Wilson said. "We have to get more out of our passing game."
Quarterback Cody Orgeron has struggled, connecting on 10 of 17 passes against Lamar. Kentucky transfer Walker Wood got his first game action last week and Wilson said he might see more in the coming weeks.
"We've got to be able to throw the ball effectively," Wilson said "We are a better passing team than that. That's not who we are.
"We are going to exhaust every means possible as we go forward. We have to score to win."
Wilson did not say he was close to making a change at quarterback, but did indicate more players will get time on the field.
The Cowboys ran the ball well against Lamar, gaining 345 yards. Sophomore Carlos Williams scored a pair of touchdowns and became the first McNeese running back to go over the century mark with 102 yards on 18 carries. Orgeron had 108 yards in the season opener.
Expect more of Williams this week as McNeese's running backs have been hit with injuries. Wilson said A.J. Carter is doubtful and Deonta McMahon and J'Cobi Skinner are out, leaving Williams and Josh Parker as the top two backs.
Wilson said he is expecting Northwestern State to blitz from all angles.
"They don't stay still," he said. "They will blitz you against the pass and run. We will have to handle those blitzes."
Making the Demons pay for their aggressiveness will be key to McNeese's chances.