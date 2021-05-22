Transfer Hueitt gets Cowboys’ final scholarship

A week of heavy rains and flooding were the only things keeping John Aiken from finishing his roster.
The paper work cleared on Friday.
The McNeese State men’s basketball coach announced the signing of Michael Hueitt, a 6-foot-3 guard from North Carolina-Greensboro.
“He can really shoot the basketball,” Aiken said. “He has played at a high level and we needed to add a shooter to our team.”
Hueitt announced last week his intention to transfer.
Hueitt tweeted: “I will be attending McNeese State University to finish my athletic career with Coach Aiken & obtaining my Master’s Degree. Let’s go Cowboy Nation!”
Hueitt averaged 5.8 points a game for UNCG in 2019-20. Before that he played one year at Old Dominion, appearing in 13 games. He shot 39 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
The junior opted out of last season as his family suffered through COVID-19 issues. He has two years of eligibility left.
“This is a player who adds to what we have done nicely,” Aiken said. “He is a very good athlete who can play a couple of spots for us and should stretch some defenses.”
The addition of Hueitt is another indication that 6-9 forward/center KeyShawn Feazell won’t be coming back to the program. Feazell entered the NCAA transfer portal more than a month ago but has not found a new home.
While the door on Feazell is closed, it has not been locked, Aiken said. However, McNeese is at its full complement of scholarships at 13 with Heuitt.
“We would have to get a waiver from the NCAA if Key-Shawn were to come back,” Aiken said “While we would love for that to work out, we have to do what is best for the program right now.”